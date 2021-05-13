Developers who annexed property into the city of Belgrade after June 2018 were told their projects would not be eligible for city sewer service until additional treatment capacity became available.
That changed last week, when city officials proposed extending eligibility for sewer service to properties annexed into the city before Jan. 1, 2020. The City Council authorized the change at its May 3 meeting.
“We have about 800 equivalent residential units that we can allocate to the wastewater treatment plant capacity,” explained Ted Barkley, city manager, before the council voted. “What you don’t want to do is just put a hold on all development until a new plant comes online because of an administrative rule.”
Public Works Director Steve Klotz said the eligibility date was changed so that some later-annexing developers who may be ready to proceed with projects will have the opportunity to apply for existing sewer capacity now. The upgrade and expansion of the sewer treatment plant is scheduled to be finished late next year.
Klotz said it’s possible the city will move the eligibility date forward again as the treatment plant upgrade moves closer to completion.
Klotz said that when the city established the June 2018 cutoff date, “we were quite a ways out from completion of the plant … now, as we get closer and we have a better idea of when that plant’s going to be completed, we are trying to balance a little bit of the risk.”
Properties eligible for the service include those located within 500 feet of existing city-owned wastewater infrastructure. The Public Works Department must issue approval of construction plans for a project’s water system infrastructure and will issue “ability to serve” letters on a first-come, first-served basis.
No letters will be issued for proposed developments that exceed the available remaining wastewater treatment plant capacity, or if the wastewater treatment plant fails to meet its permit requirements as determined by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.
According to a departmental memo, a couple of projects that could take advantage of the rule change include the Bolinger Subdivision south of the new Story Creek Elementary school. It would add approximately 134 equivalent dwelling units to plant capacity. Another is Lot 1 of the Belgrade North Business Park, Phase 2, on Jackrabbit Lane, which would add approximately 30 equivalent dwelling units to the system.