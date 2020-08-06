In hopes of preventing the odor of sewage from lingering too long in Belgrade next spring, the city council on Monday authorized the purchase of aeration equipment for its lagoons, even though it hasn’t yet awarded a contract for upgrading and expanding the wastewater treatment plant.
Engineering consultant Keith Waring told the council that improving the aeration in the lagoons has risen to the level of an “emergency,” because loads on the existing system caused two cells to go septic this spring. Though Belgrade residents are used to smelling sewage for a short time every year when temperatures start to rise, insufficient oxygen in the treatment lagoons meant the phenomenon lasted much longer this year.
Additional aeration is part of the new project design, but originally was scheduled to be installed at the end of the project, a little over two years from now. Due to current lagoon conditions, however, the aeration equipment needs to be installed this fall because odor emissions aren’t the only problem associated with insufficient oxygen in the treatment lagoons. Improperly treated wastewater could result in violations of the city’s discharge permit, administered by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Waring said.
Public Works Director Steve Klotz told the Belgrade News that protecting the environment is another primary motivator for installing the equipment early.
“Even if we’re still within our permit with DEQ, we’re still trying to put out the best quality water,” he said.
Klotz said the council likely will award the construction bid at its next meeting on Aug. 17, but the staff felt it was necessary to place the $172,620 order for the aeration equipment before then.
The apparatus will help provide additional oxygen in the lagoons until the end of the construction project, when it will be disconnected and reinstalled. When asked by Councilman Brad Cooper what the extra step added to the cost of the project, Waring said he couldn’t provide an exact figure because it was rolled into the cost of the bids.
City Manager Ted Barkley said if the city does not proceed with the project for some reason, the aeration equipment can financed with impact fees.
Last month, the city opened two construction bids for the plant expansion. Waring updated the council on the staff’s due diligence investigation of the low bidder, Strategic Construction Solutions of Mesa, Ariz., which submitted a $32.9 bid. Based on findings so far, he recommended accepting SCS’s bid, contingent on project financing.
Dick Anderson Construction of Bozeman, submitted the only other bid for $41.1 million.
Though the low bid came in 7.5 percent higher than engineering cost estimates, Waring and Barkley said every effort has been made to keep the project costs down. Waring said concrete alone accounts for $12 million of the bid, a price that would be lower in the Midwest but is typical in this area.
With tongue in cheek, Barkley assured the council that such amenities as “cedar beams and travertine tiles” were rejected early in the design process.
“I don’t think you’re going to walk in there and say, ‘Holy cow, I think we spent too much on this!’” he said. “We’ve done a lot of what I would call value engineering.”
Though the city discovered in November that concrete prices would likely raise the price of the project, Barkley said some other market factors have turned in the city’s favor. More new dwelling units have been built in Belgrade than expected, resulting in higher impact fee receipts that thereby reduce the amount of money that needs to be financed. And money that is financed will be repaid at a lower rate of interest than originally anticipated, due to current market conditions.
Assuming the council awards a construction contract at its next meeting, Klotz said work will begin in September and be completed in December 2022. According to the construction schedule, the city expects to begin treating sewage in the mechanical portion of the plant in the spring of 2022 – an important milestone because permits for new development in the city will cease to be granted if the load on the existing plant exceeds permit capacity.