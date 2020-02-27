At the urging of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, the Belgrade City Council agreed to consider design standards for commercial and multi-family buildings.
The city hired a firm last Monday to help write zoning regulations to fit the recently adopted growth policy that govern uses in the city and its 4.5-mile planning “donut” that circles Belgrade. The council agreed to add design standards to the list of objectives for the firm.
Chamber CEO Kristi Gee said the idea came about during an economic development meeting. The city has very little regulations when it comes to building design standards and it might be time with building activity at an all time high..
“We’re not asking anybody to spend an arm or a leg,” she said prior to the meeting. “We are by no means asking a corporation to change its colors. We are asking for minimal standards according to building materials, lighting and landscaping.”
The city has traditionally taken a pro-business stance. Chamber board president Wade Pehl said he wants to keep that ideology.
“There is a high level of scrutiny with projects in Bozeman,” he said. “As a banker, I hear builders’ complaints about what Bozeman asks for. It’s not our intention to encourage the city to go to that length, but we’d like the city to incorporate something.”
The council didn’t discuss the matter much, but agreed to look at it.
City officials aren’t taken a stance on the effort, but said there are potential benefits.
“I think having the city have a uniform look to it is a positive thing,” City Planner Jason Karp said. Adding later that he doesn’t “think the chamber’s intention is to put in anything onerous.”
Even so, adopting design standards has its challenges, Karp said.
“It’s probably needed, but it’s also tough when you get into matters of taste,” he said. “Some people’s idea of what’s an attractive building is different than others’ (ideas).”
Karp said he won’t be the style adjudicator.
“I’m not the person they’re going to want judging things,” he said.
In places where such standards are not in place, “it’s always good until somebody builds something ugly,” Karp said.
And the way to prevent that is to incorporate “minimal” regulations, Chamber CEO Gee said.
“We can’t take it on faith that everybody is going to” build a nice-looking building.
There are also staffing issues, Karp said. Design standards will “add review time and will add to stress on staff.” How much stress “depends on what comes out in the code.”
Karp foresees having to pass things back an forth between applicants and staff multiple times, “so it can be a difficult process.”
One potential problem is if a staff member has a different opinion about whether a project adheres to standards than the applicant, the council will have to step in to resolve it.
“I think most every jurisdiction bigger than us has some guidelines,” he said. “I’m not scared of or overly worried about it, but they all have way more staff than we do.”
Standards would also add costs to application fees, Karp said.
The chamber submitted a letter to the city that included four goals “we would like the city to include when setting policy,” Gee wrote. The goals and letter are written are as follows:
“The Belgrade Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee and the Board of Directors is reaching out to you in support of developing Architectural and Landscape Standards for Belgrade’s planning area. The intent is to focus on commercial and multi- use developments to set basic guidelines that will help preserve Belgrade’s character and continue to develop Belgrade into a destination that provides high quality transportation, unbeatable hospitality, outstanding outdoor recreation, and home to an array of services and industries that support a thriving economy.”
Clear Standards and
Review Process
Creating a process that is efficient and does not create a significant burden financially to the owners. The standards would be a minimum guideline, and would not discourage creative designs and solutions by professional architects and designers.
Building Materials
Use of quality materials, colors, and textures for longevity of the structure and to create an attractive and harmonious design solution for each unique site relative to the neighboring structures and uses.
Lighting
Provide adequate lighting for safety and encourage an atmosphere that promotes pedestrian and biking transportation.
Landscape
All landscaping should generally preserve the natural features and enhance the architectural features of the building.