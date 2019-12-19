A handful of zoning requests from owners of properties in the vicinity of Bolinger Road and the Frontage Road west of Belgrade have prompted an effort to create a comprehensive zoning plan for the area.
“The Planning Board thought we should take a little more comprehensive a look at that area,” said Karp, city planning director. “In our world, that’s the center of the universe, where everything is centered.”
The area in question, which includes a large, operational gravel pit on the northeast corner of Bolinger and Frontage roads, is outside the city limits but within the jurisdiction of the city to impose new zoning, Karp said. North of the unincorporated area are the sites of the school district’s soon-to-be-built elementary school and three residential subdivisions, all of which have been zoned and annexed into the city already.
An apartment unit development has been proposed for a 5-acre lot on the west side of Bolinger, and the developer has requested zoning and annexation into the city, Karp said. That property is currently unzoned, as are several others in the area being looked at by the Planning Board.
An additional three lots situated along the Frontage Road are currently zoned agricultural-suburban, but “that area is not agricultural or suburban anymore,” Karp said. “We are looking for a different designation there.”
City staff members are in the process of contacting property owners in the affected area to ask about their plans and to propose new zoning. Existing uses will be allowed to continue regardless of new zoning, Karp said.
The city will attempt to finish the process, hold public hearings, and secure the approval of the Planning Board and City Council by the end of February.