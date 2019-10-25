The city of Belgrade is selling the house it bought seven years ago for purposes of acquiring right-of-way to fix a traffic problem at a three-way intersection on the south side of town.
City Manager Ted Barkley informed the Belgrade City Council at its meeting on Monday that Belgrade will get out of the landlord business for the white house at 314 S. Broadway, which is located right where Broadway begins to curve and converges with Madison and Colorado streets.
Public Works Director Steve Klotz said the intersection poses a safety concern because of how the streets come together, but the silver lining is that it’s confusing enough to cause motorists to proceed cautiously while they try to figure out how the convergence works.
“People have a perception that this doesn’t look right, so they slow down,” he said, crediting that behavior for preventing a number of accidents.
When the house is sold, Klotz said, the city will retain ownership of 15 feet of lot frontage on Broadway and about 60 feet of frontage on Madison for future traffic improvements.
Both Barkley and Klotz said the city has no immediate plans to fix the intersection, and that the project is fairly low on the priority list because traffic situations elsewhere are more urgent.
“There is no timeline,” Klotz said. “We don’t have anything really driving it, like a lot of accidents.”
When the city acquired the house in 2012, suggested intersection improvements included construction of a roundabout to collect the traffic funneling in from various directions, or creating of a right-hand turn lane on Madison where it meets the three-way intersection. Another possibility might be changing Madison so that it meets the street at a 90 degree angle, Klotz said this week.
Barkley said the house will be put on the market within the next week, and the city will begin considering offers. The city paid $110,000 for the property in 2012, but no recent appraisal has been conducted to determine its current value.
The house has been rented as a residence
under city ownership, but its zoning designation would allow it to be used for commercial purposes.
“It’s a good location for a business,” Barkley said.
Barkley and Klotz agreed that traffic studies for other places in town will be requested before the one on Broadway, and they identified the intersection of East Main and Oregon as a higher priority. But even that one is on hold, because others are in the queue ahead of it.
Among them are speed studies, which the Montana Department of Transportation will conduct on Jackrabbit Lane south of Madison for an undetermined distance, perhaps as far as to Four Corners, Barkley said. Since Jackrabbit improvements were completed on that stretch of highway, a number of concerns have been expressed about high speeds on the thoroughfare.
Another speed study is planned for the portion of West Main extending 4.4 miles from Jackrabbit to the west. Already the amount of traffic there has increased significantly, Barkley said, and it will grow substantially more after the new elementary school is built on Bolinger Road, along with a number of neighboring residential subdivisions along Bolinger Road.
Barkley said the city asked the state to conduct the West Main study in the fall while school is in session. He and Klotz said the study will help determine appropriate speed limits and the timing of such anticipated improvements as road-widening and traffic signal placement on West Main.