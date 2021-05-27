The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has hired engineering firm Morrison-Maierle to develop the plans for the Jackrabbit – Madison to Main project in Belgrade, including a railroad crossing underpass or overpass on Jackrabbit Lane near Main Street.
William Fogarty, MDT district administrator, said the complexity of the project made it necessary to contract for the engineering work.
“We need to call on consulting partners such as Morrison-Maierle to dedicate their time and expertise to this project so MDT staff can continue to focus energy on the numerous other project priorities in the district,” said Fogarty, who added MDT is currently preparing about 75 projects for construction in the next five years.
Morrison-Maierle will develop plans to include a railroad crossing underpass or overpass on Jackrabbit Lane near Main Street. Traffic signal work once associated with the project will be conducted well ahead of other improvements.
Plans for Jackrabbit – Madison to Main include expanding Jackrabbit to a five-lane roadway from Madison Avenue to Main Street and creating an underpass or overpass for the railroad crossing by Main Street so that traffic can flow uninterrupted crossing the train tracks. Morrison-Maierle will lead the design process, which involves surveying land, creating, reviewing, and editing plans, conducting environmental reviews, and negotiating with landowners on right of way. The is process is expected to take multiple years to complete.
The Jackrabbit – Madison to Main project also originally called for signal improvements at the six intersections below. The department has identified separate funding for this improvement, allowing traffic to move more effectively as they work towards Jackrabbit’s larger needs. These improvements involve upgrading, and/or adding traffic signals at the following intersections:
1. Amsterdam Road and Thorpe Road
2. Amsterdam Road and Interstate 90 eastbound off-ramp
3. Amsterdam Road and Jackrabbit Lane
4. Jackrabbit Lane and Interstate 90 westbound off-ramp
5. Jackrabbit Lane and Madison Avenue
6. Jackrabbit Lane and Main Street
Jackrabbit – Madison to Main is anticipated to cost $10 million-$20 million, and funding has not yet been secured. MDT cannot bear the brunt of costs alone, and it will take time to create partnerships with local stakeholders and identify funding sources. The bulk of MDT’s funding is provided by the Federal Highway Administration and is not expected to be secured until 2026 or later.
More information about the project is available at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/jackrabbit/default.shtml.