The iconic Belgrade Bull, memorialized last year in a mural by Wendy Marquis that now hangs on the outside of the Montana Camp building at 26 E. Main, has received yet another posthumous honor: He is the namesake for the city’s newest park.
The City Council on Monday approved the animal’s surname for the new park located at the corner of Wild Bill Way and Dillinger Drive in the Prescott Ranch subdivision.
City Planning Director and local history buff Jason Karp said he suggested the name “Corbett Park” to subdivision developers when they wondered what to call the common area. Karp said the Belgrade Bull – a.k.a., Andrew Jackson Corbett – was the most famous thing to happen in the first half-century of Belgrade’s existence, so “I thought Corbett deserved his name on the street or park or something.”
Andrew Jackson Corbett’s biography is recorded in Ronald J. Iverson’s 1965 book, “The Princess of the Prairie – A History of Belgrade, Montana.” Iverson wrote the young Holstein bull was named for James J. “Gentleman Jim” Corbett, the famed boxer who won the world heavyweight title in 1892 when he knocked out John L. Sullivan in 21 rounds in New Orleans.
News accounts from 1893 indicate the animal lived up to his moniker. The Bozeman Courier reported on March 11 that two Willow Creek men tried to ride the bull, “but it seems the bull rode them.” A week later, the Courier published a longer report headlined “Couldn’t Ride The Bull - Exciting Exhibition Made by a Cowboy at Belgrade.” Readers were treated to tales about a bull trained to buck as a calf, which “with experience and age has become such an expert in the art that no cowboy has been able to stick to him for more than three jumps, and most of them are landed on the ground after one or two jumps.”
The bull’s owners capitalized on the animal’s rising fame by presenting a standing wager to anyone who could successfully ride him. It’s unclear whether AJC, as he probably would be nicknamed by today’s youth, ever was bested by a cowboy.
Back in the day, Corbett put Belgrade on the proverbial map – his story and image were published by the Saturday Evening Post in its Sept. 10, 1910 issue, and newspapers across the country carried the tale. After touring the country with a Wild West show, Andrew Jackson Corbett lived out his remaining days as a regular bull on a dairy farm in Indiana, surely never imagining a park would be named for him in his rapidly growing hometown more than a century later.