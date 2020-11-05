The City Council expressed little enthusiasm Monday for a proposed resolution to establish a residential parking zone around Belgrade High School, instead suggesting that school officials be asked to take responsibility for keeping student vehicles off the streets and on school property.
The council recently asked city staff to investigate the possibility of creating a resident-only parking zone around the high school in response to complaints from neighbors who say student cars parked along the streets prevent delivery people and visitors from accessing their homes. Belgrade Police Chief E.J. Clark presented a few ideas for implementing such a parking zone, but cautioned that any action the council takes would create unintended consequences elsewhere.
“When you come up with a design for a parking area like this, you push the problem to another area,” Clark said. “All of the complaints you have received are on the east side of the school. Once we deal with the problem on the east side, we’re afraid the problems are going to move to the west side along Spooner.”
The ideas Clark floated Monday attempted to address such problems at the outset. The proposal suggests implementing permit-only parking zones around three sides of the high school during school hours: on North Hoffman from roughly Penwell to Park; on West Park between Hoffman and Spooner; and on Spooner between Park and Triple Crown Road. Permits also would be required to park on West Southview and West Allison avenues between Hoffman and Quaw.
Clark said students who park off campus tend to respect the unofficial school bus zone in front of the school on Hoffman, but he suspects that would change if the parking zone is created. The draft proposal, therefore, also includes establishing formal bus lanes on the west side of Hoffman in front of the high school and – to serve Heck School – on West Southview between North Broadway and North Kennedy.
A few council members balked at the idea of restricting parking along the east side of Spooner Road, which serves as overflow for Special Events Center functions, many of which are held during daytime hours.
They also expressed reservations about asking residents to pay for the privilege of parking on the streets near their homes. Clark said the suggested $10 per permit charge would cover the cost of hang tags for residents to display on their rear view mirrors and is based on the average fee charged in other jurisdictions. He said the council also might consider stickers in lieu of hang tags, but he advised against the use of automated license plate readers because they are both expensive and controversial.
Clark said citizens who can prove they live within the parking zone would be able to buy a certain number of permits as determined by the council, as well as permits to be used by visitors or people working at their homes.
Mayor Russ Nelson suggested the parking problem should not be borne by the city or the school’s neighbors, but instead by the school district.
“It would be a lot easier if the school would require kids to be on school property,” Nelson said. “We ought to have a little stronger request to the school system to help us out in that area. That’s going to help solve this problem, and maybe this thing doesn’t have to be that extensive and we can back off of this some.”
School officials have said previously that there is adequate parking on campus for all high school students in lots on the east and west sides of the building.
City Manager Ted Barkley said, “It’s certainly a reasonable thing to discuss with the school district. If there is capacity that they are able to use and require students to park on campus, most of the rest of this would go away.”
Clark cautioned that police would have no authority to enforce a school policy or rule, so the school resource officer would likely need to be involved in order for such a plan to work.
Barkley said city staff will meet with the school district and report back to the council.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, the council:
· Approved the final employment contract for Barkley, who has announced his intention to retire. As reported last week, the city will begin a search for Barkley’s replacement this spring; once the new city manager begins work, Barkley will continue to work for an additional six months as a part-time consultant. Under the contract terms, Barkley’s salary will increase from $117,000 to $120,000, which will be pro-rated accordingly when he reduces his hours. As a consultant, Barkley will on a complete revision of the Belgrade Municipal Code, as well as on improvements to the city’s capital improvements plan, website, and social media presence.
· Approved a contract for legal services with longtime City Attorney Rick Ramler with a retainer of $4,000 per month, an increase of $2,000 over his previous contract. Barkley said Ramler will assist with non-routine services under the new contract, including the revision of the Belgrade City Code.
· Granted preliminary approval for an ordinance to annex 139 acres of property located immediately north of the new elementary school under construction on Bolinger Road, as well as an ordinance that would establish permanent R-3 (residential) zoning on the parcel. Public hearings on both ordinances are scheduled for the next council meeting on Nov. 16.
· Formally recognized the annexation of the city into the Central Valley Fire District and abolition of the Belgrade Fire Department. The annexation was approved by voters earlier this year.
· Granted final plat approval for Phase 2C of the Bridger Heights Subdivision.
· Discussed designating the Belgrade City Court as a court of record. The council will vote on the proposal at its next meeting on Nov. 16.