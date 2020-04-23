The Belgrade City Council voted during its Zoom meeting Monday to keep City Hall closed until at least May 5, extending the six-week closure it approved last month in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
City offices have been shuttered since March 17, the day after the council voted to close them for six weeks in the interest of public and employee safety. City Manager Ted Barkley recommended Monday that the council extend the closure at least until its next meeting on May 4, at which time council members and staff can consider whether it is safe to reopen on May 5.
Barkley said city staff is managing to conduct business efficiently during the closure. With speculation about a potential “second wave” of COVID-19 infections occurring after stay-at-home orders and other restrictions are lifted, Barkley said extending the closure would show “responsible caution” on the part of the city.
“We’re a little concerned about opening City Hall too soon,” he said, noting that people who come into the building to pay their bills tend to be older and thus in the higher-risk category for infection and severe complications.
The geography of the building also poses a problem, he said, because contractors, developers and citizens who come in for various reasons all end up in the main hallway where it would be difficult to enforce effective 6-foot separations.
Councilman Brad Cooper cast the lone vote against extending the closure, voicing concern about city business being run out of employees’ homes.
“It’s been long enough,” he said.
Councilman Mike Meis said he understood Cooper’s concerns in light of the fact that only five active cases of COVID-19 were being reported in Gallatin County that day, but he voted with the majority to extend the closure. Mayor Russ Nelson and Councilor Kris Menicucci strongly disagreed with Cooper, arguing that they favored following Health Department recommendations and trusting “the science.”
Menicucci also characterized Cooper’s concern about playground equipment in city parks being off limits as a “First World problem,” despite
Councilman Jim Simon’s prediction that it is going to be harder and harder to enforce as the weather gets nicer.
Sewer expansion project
Barkley updated the council on outstanding business, including the status of the bidding process for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment facility. The bid packet has been completed, and is being reviewed by the state Department of Environmental Quality. Barkley said the request for bids is likely to be issued late this week or early next week, and it is hoped that contractors who may have had other projects fall through because of the COVID-19 crisis will be motivated to bid competitively in an effort to fill their calendars. The city learned in December that the cost of expanding the plant is likely to be much higher than originally estimated, thanks to the increasing prices of concrete and labor.
Barkley said the contract is likely to be awarded in the first part of June for construction to being the first part of July. He expects the project to take 18 months to complete.
Fire District annexation
Barkley introduced Tanya Robinson, a Belgrade resident who has been asked to take a seat on the board of the Central Valley Fire District. Robinson said she is interested in helping the fire department in any way she can, with gratitude for the service she and her husband received when they had a devastating house fire two years ago.
Barkley noted that this is the first time a city resident will be eligible to fill a seat on the board because the annexation of the city into the district has been completed. City residents voted in February to approve the annexation.
Councilman Jim Doyle asked whether the city will continue levy impact fees for fire services now that the annexation has been completed. Barkley said it is something the council will consider in the future, but the city is allowed to continue to collect the fees for “permissible uses.”
Such uses relevant to Belgrade include increasing water storage capacity to enhance firefighting capability and purchasing needed communication equipment, Barkley said.
Central Valley Fire Chief Ron Lindroth concurred, telling the Belgrade News he would favor the city continuing to collect impact fees because the city’s growth continues to impact the department.
“A prime example is that we need to replace our radios to be compatible with the radio system the county is building,” he said. “The countywide radio system upgrade is directly related to growth. Having fire impact fees will help the district purchase new radios.”
Without the impact fees, Lindroth said the replacement of a 25-year-old fire engine would have to be delayed.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a $47,000 contract with Cushing Terrell Architects (CTA) to complete a design plan for Belgrade’s downtown Urban Renewal Area/TIF.
• Approved a $96,000 contract with CTA to work on a plan to implement the recently adopted Growth Policy and rewrite the city’s zoning code.