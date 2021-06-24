The Belgrade City Council this week approved locations for radar speed signs in hopes of slowing down traffic in key areas.
In a departmental memo, Public Works Director Steve Klotz said his staff worked with the Belgrade Police Department to figure out the best locations for the devices.
The approved locations include:
n East Madison Avenue, where drivers have been observed exceeding the posted 25 mph speed limit
n Main Street
n Powers Boulevard, where a sign already exists to monitor eastbound traffic. The council approved using a radar sign for westbound traffic as well in response to complaints about speeding from residents in the neighborhood.
n The memo states four additional locations will be proposed, including on Spooner Road, 13th Street, and Cruiser Lane.