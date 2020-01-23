The usually pro-business stance of the Belgrade City Council was flipped Tuesday when it denied a waiver request from Town Pump to build one-third mile of sidewalk along the west side of Jackrabbit Lane.
Three council members – Mike Meis, Jim Simon and Kris Menicucci – voted against the measure beating out councilmen Brad Cooper and Jim Doyle’s vote in favor of Town Pump’s request to waive building a sidewalk from Madison Avenue to Arden Drive.
All three said the city needs connecting sidewalks for safety reasons.
“I’ve seen people almost get hit,” Simon said after the meeting. “I know some people that have been hit. It’s time to put in some infrastructure there.”
“It needs to happen for safety and there’s not enough justification to not put it in,” Meis said.
“There’s too many people that walk up there,” Menicucci said. “Who knows when (Town Pump) will develop? Are going to wait? We’ve waited this long.”
Town Pump is currently expanding its gas station and casino on the northwest corner of Jackrabbit Lane and Madison Avenue, Belgrade Planning Director Jason Karp said. “Significant expansion and renovation” triggers a city code requirement to build sidewalks along all adjacent street frontages.
Town Pump already has a sidewalk on Madison Avenue when the Holiday Inn Express was built on the property. The company successfully received a waiver in 2013 to build a sidewalk along the west side of Jackrabbit along its property. The land
was the past site of a lumber mill and remains as one piece of property around 67 acres. The land has not been subdivided, according to Karp.
In Town Pump’s request for a waiver, Construction and Development Manager Dan Sampson said in a Dec. 31 letter that a state road project to widen Jackrabbit Lane is in the planning stage, which the business “anticipated” cost sharing for the sidewalk and road expansion.
On Tuesday, Sampson told the council requiring a sidewalk now would essentially mean Town Pump would “pay twice” and the sidewalk would be ripped out during the state roadwork project.
Karp, however, told the council the state “indicated to the city that the sidewalk can be built and not have to be removed and replaced for the future highway project if the sidewalk is installed in the proper location and grade as approved by (the state).”
Joe Murphy, an engineer for Town Pump, told the council Tuesday problems with utilities and traffic delays could be avoided if sidewalk construction could be a one-time process.
In the end, the council didn’t accept Town Pump’s claims and voted down the waiver request.
Town Pump’s expansion is currently underway. The city issued conditions to begin building and will not issue an occupancy certificate until all of the conditions are met. Building 2,000 lineal feet of sidewalk on the west side of Jackrabbit Lane between Madison Avenue and Arden Drive is one of the conditions.
In other business, the council did the following:
• Approved the Belgrade Growth Policy and Parks Plan.
• Tabled a budget amendment request.
• Approved a boundary line relocation for Quality Inn.
• Authorized final plat for the Bolinger Road minor subdivision.
• Gave the city manager approval to review impact fees for multi-family units.
• Made appointments to the Belgrade City-County Planning Board and the Belgrade Park Board.
• Heard a quarterly financial summary.