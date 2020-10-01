Friday is the deadline to submit purchase bids on the city-owned house at 314 S. Broadway.
The city of Belgrade purchased the house a few years ago to acquire right-of-way for anticipated intersection improvements. It has been renting the house ever since. The property was recently appraised for $199,000, which is the minimum bid amount that will be accepted.
Interested parties should download or request a “Sealed Bid Form” from the city clerk and include a certified cashier’s check for earnest money in the amount of $2,000 inside the sealed bid envelope with the bid form. Bid envelopes must be clearly marked “Property Bid for 314 S. Broadway” and be delivered or mailed to Sue Caldwell, City Clerk, City of Belgrade, 91 E. Central Ave., Belgrade, MT 59714. Sealed bids will be accepted up to and until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2. Bids received after the deadline will not be considered.
The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud over the zoom.us video meeting platform. The Zoom meeting link will be posted on the city website.
Property details may be viewed on the city website at ci.belgrade.mt.us. General questions about the property and/or about the bid process should be directed to Susan Caldwell, city clerk, at belgrade@cityofbelgrade.net or (406) 388-3760.
The Belgrade City Council hopes to resume in-person meetings Monday after having conducted its business in September over the Zoom platform due to COVID-19 concerns.
City Manager Ted Barkley explained that through the summer, it was difficult to maintain proper distancing among audience members in the council chambers, so the city opted to move exclusively to the virtual platform. On Monday, a hybrid meeting may be tried, allowing spectators to attend the meeting in person at City Hall or watch it online. Details about how to access the meeting over Zoom will be available on the city’s website.
Those who plan to attend in person must wear face coverings upon entering the building. Disposable masks will be provided at the door. Seating inside the council chambers will be reduced and spaced.
The Zoom option is being provided to accommodate those with concerns.