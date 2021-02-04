The city of Belgrade will be able to continue issuing residential building permits for the next couple of years, thanks to the results of a recent study that showed city residents generate fewer gallons of effluent a day to the wastewater treatment plant than previously believed.
The city has been operating under a variance from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that allows it to treat up 1.25 million gallons of wastewater per day. Though construction has begun on a major expansion and upgrade of the sewer treatment plant, the project won’t be completed until the end of 2022.
City officials told the Belgrade News in October that under the existing DEQ permit, Belgrade would be able to issue building permits for only another 60 to 100 dwelling units in the city before reaching permit capacity.
But that was based on DEQ’s assumption that the average Belgrade household generates 225 gallons per day of wastewater. Suspecting that the actual usage might be less, city officials conducted a study to determine actual usage.