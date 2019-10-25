green light to start the process of annexing land into the city for a development consisting entirely of apartments on the west side of Bolinger Road.
The tentative plan calls for 42 apartment units on a 4.8 acre lot across the road from future phases of the Bridger Heights subdivision, according to city records.
The unanimous approval by the Belgrade City Council starts the long process of annexing the land into the city. From here, the request goes to the Belgrade City-County Planning Board for review to be followed by council approval. Once obtained, the project itself will be reviewed in the same order.
Also on Monday, the council punted on a public hearing decision to approve the revised growth policy and parks plan citing a need for more time to analyze the plans.
Councilwomen Anne Koentopp and Kris Menicucci voted against the delay along with a chiding from Mayor Russ Nelson.
“This (document) has been around for a month now,” he told the men on the council.
The Gallatin County Commission heard a resolution of intent Tuesday and stood behind the measure.
“As the fastest growing city in Gallatin County, updating the Belgrade Growth Policy is an important step in guiding growth in the Belgrade community,” Commissioner Don Seifert said in an email. “I value the citizen input to the process and the subsequent document. Though not regulatory in nature the Growth Policy forms the foundation for other land use regulations.”