The Festival of Lights shone brighter than ever in Belgrade on Saturday, officially ushering in the Christmas season at a community celebration that lasted from dawn until well after dusk.
Tiffany Maierle, president of the Belgrade Community Coalition that has sponsored the Festival since 2017, said the event went off smoothly, thanks to the effort of numerous volunteers who pitched in to make the event memorable.
“It was great – people enjoyed it,” Maierle said.
Because organizers opted not to hold the culinary contest this year, about 20 more vendors were able to participate in this year’s craft fair at the Special Events Center.
“People liked having more vendors, and a variety of vendors,” Maierle said. Merchants and shoppers alike told her the sale was one of its kind that they had attended this year.
Also new this year was the venue for kids’ activities – the auxiliary gym in the newly renovated high school, which provided ample space for children to play and burn off energy.
Downtown, Festival-goers enjoyed some new treats, including the opportunity to stroll through a 55-foot-long lighted tunnel, created by Coalition volunteers from materials donated by Belgrade Ace Hardware. Flame units sent bursts toward the sky behind the main stage.
This was the third year that the Belgrade Community Coalition sponsored the annual community event, which formerly was put on by the Chamber of Commerce. Maierle said more people want to be involved in the festivities every year.
“People enjoy having a community event they can go to in Belgrade,” she said.