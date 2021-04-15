It’s springtime in Montana. So far, the annual eau de printemps from Belgrade’s sewage treatment lagoons is not wafting on the breeze.
City officials have their fingers crossed that when the annual aroma does emerge, it won’t last as long as it did last year, thanks to the recent installation of aerators in the sewer system’s treatment lagoons.
The odiferous phenomenon occurs during the natural turnover process that begins when weather starts to warm. Anaerobic materials at the bottom of the lagoon ponds rise to the top, and associated gases are released into the atmosphere. At the same time, the water at the top of the ponds, which contains aerobic materials and serves as a water cap to the bottom layer, is displaced to the bottom. During about a month-long process for the oxygen-dependent biological treatment processes to recover and equalize, foul odors are released.
A two-year expansion and renovation of the existing plant to serve the rapidly growing city is underway, but installation of additional aeration for the lagoons originally was scheduled toward the of the project in 2022. Those plans changed last summer after the longer-than-usual spring odor season, which resulted from the high load on the system. City officials decided to install the aeration equipment before the spring thaw this year, and that was done a few weeks ago.
Belgrade Public Works Director Steve Klotz predicted that the 2021 odor season will be significantly shorter than it was last year. He said the new aerators emit finer bubbles than the previous ones did, thereby creating more surface area for oxygen to dissolve in the water and speeding up the aerobic processes necessary for efficient treatment.
The improvement since the installation has been significant, with dissolved oxygen levels in the water measuring six times higher than it was before, Klotz said.
“We’re lining up for a very short-lived odor season,” he said.