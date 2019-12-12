Santa Claus Festival of Lights
Santa Claus comes to visit and warm up by the fire at last year’s Festival of Lights.

 Belgrade News archives

Santa Claus will be on hand downtown to light the trees Saturday evening at the annual Belgrade Festival of Lights.

But the event is a whole day of activities. They are as follows:

8 am – 3 pm: Belgrade High School Special Events Center

• Kiwanis breakfast

• 5K Jingle Jog

• One Stop Shop shopping vendors

• Kids carnival

• Gingerbread house contest

• Live holiday music

• Photos with Santa 

3:30 – 4:30 pm: Belgrade Senior Center

• Story time and music with The Grinch

 

5 – 8 pm: Downtown Belgrade

• Lighting of the trees hosted by

• Santa

• Carolers

• Churches and nonprofits serving warm drinks and food

• Business open houses

• Library activities and book sale

• Wagon rides

• Fireworks

The event is presented by the Belgrade Community Coalition. For more info visit the website at www.belgreatmt.org

