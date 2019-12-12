Santa Claus will be on hand downtown to light the trees Saturday evening at the annual Belgrade Festival of Lights.
But the event is a whole day of activities. They are as follows:
8 am – 3 pm: Belgrade High School Special Events Center
• Kiwanis breakfast
• 5K Jingle Jog
• One Stop Shop shopping vendors
• Kids carnival
• Gingerbread house contest
• Live holiday music
• Photos with Santa
3:30 – 4:30 pm: Belgrade Senior Center
• Story time and music with The Grinch
5 – 8 pm: Downtown Belgrade
• Lighting of the trees hosted by
• Santa
• Carolers
• Churches and nonprofits serving warm drinks and food
• Business open houses
• Library activities and book sale
• Wagon rides
• Fireworks
The event is presented by the Belgrade Community Coalition. For more info visit the website at www.belgreatmt.org