This spring, Belgrade residents will have a choice to either pay the same price of roughly $567,000 for fire-ambulance service or form a $3.3 million city-owned fire department.
City officials hope the question will be obvious.
“This is a good business decision,” Mayor Russ Nelson said regarding the annexation. “It saves tax payers a whole lot of money and doesn’t change the level of service or cost.”
City and fire officials successfully changed a state law requiring municipalities to staff its own fire department when a specific population number was reached. The law now allows cities to annex into a fire district rather than forming its own department, which in Belgrade’s case would cost about $3.3 million per year.
But annexation into the Central Valley Fire District requires a vote from city residents.
Officials said the cost will come from the same pot and will be about the same as now, but residents will bear the expense based on property valuation rather than the city directly paying the district.