Canines in Belgrade – or at least their owners – are likely bracing for a noisy weekend as the annual Fourth of July fireworks cacophony approaches.
The city fields citizen complaints about the noise from amateur pyrotechnics every year around the Fourth of July. Since 2003, Belgrade has had a fireworks ordinance in place that limits the days and hours for legal fireworks activity, but those restrictions are often and ignored and difficult to enforce, city officials agree.
“There’s more complaining all the time,” said city Councilman Ken Smith. “I hear quite a few complaints, mostly from dog owners, and everybody has a dog.”
The city ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. each day from July 1 through July 5. But because fireworks may be sold in the city limits beginning June 24, Smith said people typically begin setting them off as soon as they are purchased.
Smith said shortening the window for fireworks sales likely wouldn’t help because people could buy them elsewhere and bring them back to the city. Such a restriction also would harm nonprofit organizations that sell fireworks annually to raise money.
“For some, that the majority of their revenue for the whole year, so that’s a consideration,” Smith said.
He said banning fireworks altogether in the city would likely be ineffective as well, because such rules are typically ignored in other jurisdictions.
Both Smith and Mayor Russ Nelson said they have been hearing fireworks being discharged already this year. Depending on how things go, they agreed that council may take up the subject for consideration again.
Smith speculated there may be more home fireworks celebrations this year, because the annual show at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds has been canceled.