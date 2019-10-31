Plans are set for this year’s Belgrade Festival of Lights, which will take place Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Festivities will begin at the Belgrade High School Special Events center, and include a Kiwanis breakfast, 5K Jingle Jog, kids carnival, gingerbread house contest, live holiday music and photos with Santa.
The Grinch will be at the Senior Center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. to host story time and music, then the revelry will move downtown for the lighting of the trees hosted by Santa, business open houses, wagon rides and fireworks. Churches nonprofits will serve warm drinks and food, and the library will host activities and a book sale.
Two local businesses have planned fund-raisers for the Festival: Rhino Casino will donate a portion of drink proceeds sold on Nov. 13 from 4-7 p.m., and also raffle off a liquor basket during the event. Bar 3 Bar and Barbecue will host a similar event on Dec. 4, donating a portion of beer proceeds sold between 5 and 8 p.m., and raffling a Bar 3 Growler Club.
Tiffany Maierle of the Belgrade Community Coalition said volunteers are still welcome. Anyone wishing to help is invited to attend planning meetings on Nov. 5, 19 and 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Belgrade City Hall.