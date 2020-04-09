The Belgrade Community Library’s doors have been closed to the public since March 18, but library staff remains busy providing services to the public in spite of the COVID-19 quarantine.
Even though patrons are unable to browse the library’s collection in person, staff members are mailing up to three Belgrade library items per address per week to people who want to check out materials. Because the library’s dropbox has been locked, the materials won’t be due until the library reopens.
Library Director Gale Bacon said the service will fill the need of shut-ins who are used to checking out library books to see them through periods of isolation, as well as people who aren’t accustomed to social distancing and are trying to adjust to the “shelter in place” order.
Staffers also are prepared to help children who need resources for school, as well as others seeking reference materials.
“We’re still trying to serve the community even though our doors aren’t open,” Bacon said.
Ty Elliot Insurance is one business helping the library defray the shipping costs, and Bacon said others are poised to join the effort.
Patrons with library cards can place holds online at https://www.belgradelibrary.org/ for anything in the Belgrade Library collection. The library will not be able to mail materials from other area libraries. Anyone experiencing difficulty managing the website or having problems with their cards are invited to call the library between 10 a.m. and noon and 2-4 p.m. during weekdays for assistance.
Library staff will answer phones and return messages during those hours and not just for checkouts. They also are available to offer library card assistance and answer reference or general questions.
Also during the quarantine, Youth Services Librarian Benjamin Elliott is offering online virtual story times on Thursdays, as well as other activities for children through the library website and Facebook page. More
information can be found on the library’s website.
The library also is home to a new food pantry cupboard, where people in need are invited to pick up food items provided by the Gallatin Valley Food Bank (see related story). During the quarantine, the cupboard will be located outside the front doors of the library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless it is raining or snowing.