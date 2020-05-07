Belgrade Library patrons soon will have the option to return and pick up requested materials in person, though those who prefer to have items mailed to them can continue to request that service.
On Monday, May 11, the library will begin offering curbside pickup for patrons who have requested holds on items. Upon arrival at the library, they may call the library phone and staff will place the items on a table outside the entrance door for pickup. Phones will be answered from 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Beginning this coming Monday, May 4, the library drop box that has been closed since March 18 will be unlocked on weekdays. Books deposited into the drop box will fall into a heavy bag, which will be closed and set aside for a couple of days. The library is working on a process to clean the items that are returned before they are shelved with other books and media items, all of which are being cleaned and disinfected during the COVID-19 shutdown.
During the closure, the library has been mailing up to three items per week to customers who request them, with mailing expenses covered by donations from Elliot Insurance and Stockman Bank. Library Director Gale Bacon said that service will continue.
While a date to reopen the library has not been set, the library staff is considering offering “Senior Hours” two days a week from 9-10 a.m. Bacon said that idea is still in the discussion/planning phase.