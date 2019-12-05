Holiday Book Sale Hours:
Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Dec. 13 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Dec. 14 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. - $3/bag sale
Festival Specials will happen Dec. 14 from 4–7 p.m.
No book donations accepted for the sale between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Our volunteer book sorters are getting a break for the holidays!
Festival of Lights Dec. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the library: F a.m.ily activities and crafts, storybook readings on the hour. Sponsored by Northwestern Energy. Warm drinks and cookies sponsored by Infinite Properties Realty Group.
The library will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the holidays.
The library will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve.
The library will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Adult Events in December
• Featured Artist December and January: Iron Maiden Welding. Reception during Festival of Lights
Brenda Gayer of Iron Maiden Welding on Jackrabbit Lane will be displaying her industrial metal wares at the library for December and January. Stop by to meet Brenda, chat about her process, and buy some art at her artist reception during Festival of Lights, Dec. 14 from 4–7 p.m.
• Dementia Education: Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior | Wed Dec 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Brought to you by the Montana Alzheimer’s Association. Lunch provided. Please register by Tuesday morning at www.belgradelibrary.org/dementia-events
• Adult Crafternoon | Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. or Dec. 19 at 6p.m.
Join us for the December Crafternoon for a Printmaking Workshop with Liz Johnson! Create holiday cards or a fun print. All supplies will be provided, but if you have a set of tools to carve rubber, please bring them. We’ll be sharing supplies. Templates will be available to make holiday cards, or you can make your own design to create a cool print! You’ll get to take your creations and your block home so you can make more if you wish. Registration is required as space and supplies are limited: www.belgradelibrary.org/dec-crafternoon
• Paranormal Evidence Sharing - Debunk and Debrief with the Pros | Thu Jan 2 at 6 p.m.
The Bozeman Paranormal Society will be on hand to share gathered evidence of the paranormal. Learn how they try to debunk spooky findings, hear ghost hunters’ stories of “the hunt,” and more. No registration required - just show up!
Youth Events in December
• Winter Reading Program “Feast on a Good Book” Starts Dec. 1
Stop by the library between Dec. 1 and Feb. 29, 2020 to get your supplies to participate in Winter Reading! Sponsored by Northwestern Energy.
• Babies & Books | Thursdays at 11:15 a.m.
Babies & Books will return the first week in September! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 0-3 years old, siblings always welcome. Last session Dec. 12.
• Preschool Storytime | Fridays at 11:15 a.m.
Preschool Storytime will return the first week in September! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 3-6 years old, siblings always welcome. Last session Dec. 13.
• Early Release Days | Fridays at 2:30 p.m.
A rotating series of activities featuring movies, legos, board g a.m.es, crafts, and STE a.m. activities to help kids spend their afternoons on early release days. Open to children grades K-6. Movie titles available on the library’s website: belgradelibrary.org/early-release No session December 20 or 27.
• Building a Learner | Tue Dec 3 at 11:15 a.m.
Caregiver and child storytime held the first Tuesday of the month. Program is designed to combine traditional elements of storytime such as songs, books, and games along with information, tips, and strategies for parents and caregivers to help support children in areas of early literacy, number sense, and school readiness. Open to children age 1 through preschool age and their caregivers.
• Family Movie Night | Tue Dec 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Free family movie at the library! First Tuesday of every month. Titles announced on our website: www.belgradelibrary.org/f a.m.ily-movie-night/
• TAG Social Event | Tue Dec 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Winter Reading Event for Teens: Escape Room! You and your friends have been captured by a giant! You will have one hour to solve a sequence of challenges to help you break out of the larder, sneak out of the castle, and avoid being turned into a pie. Activities provided by Escape Room MT. Event sponsored by Northwestern Energy. All TAG events are open to teens ages 12-18 or students who are in 6th-12th grade during the 2019-20 school year.
• Winter Reading: Children’s Art Classes | Mon Dec 30
Bozeman Art Museum is returning to the library to teach two art classes for Grades K-2 at 11 a.m. and Grades 3-5 at 1 p.m.. Sponsored by Northwestern Energy. Registration is required and opens on December 16 at www.belgradelibrary.org/winter-reading-art