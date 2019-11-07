The library will be open on Veterans Day, November 11 from 10:00AM - 6:00PM.
The library will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Adult Events in November
Art Display in October and November: Dutch Rogue Cove, Ben Miller. Reception November 2 from 12-2 PM.
Ben Miller creates paintings of rivers using a fly rod as a means of applying paint to a clear poly-carbon surface. The fly rod allows the paint to be applied with the same movement and meditation that a stream as well as the action the fly rod can provide. During the winter months when it is too cold to paint outside a trout is painted in a series of resin layers to create depth to the painting and more relevant to an understanding about the movement under the water being a flowing stream.
Fall Fitness Series: Low Impact Cardio on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7PM, Gentle Yoga on Tuesdays from 10-11AM, Yoga on Thursdays from 2:30-3:30PM
Kathleen and Gale will lead low-impact cardio - bring your water bottles and wear sneakers. Margee Ten Eyck will lead gentle yoga on Tuesdays. Terry Hawley will lead yoga on Thursdays. Some mats and accessories will be available for those that do not have their own. Last sessions: Week of November 18.
Dementia Education: Communication Strategies Re: Alzheimer’s | Wed Nov 6 at 12:30PM
Brought to you by the Montana Alzheimer’s Association. Lunch provided. Please register by Monday, November 4 at www.belgradelibrary.org/dementia-events
Wonderlust Community Event: Beartooth Highway | Mon Nov 7 at 5:30PM
Join ecologist Sharon Eversman for an overview of the history, geology, and biology of one of America’s most stunning roadways. The Beartooth Highway was completed in 1936 and traverses one of the best examples of alpine environment in the country. Sponsored by First Interstate Bank. Social time and refreshments from 5:30-6:00PM. Program from 6:00-7:30PM.
Free Business Assistance and Counseling | Mon Nov 11 at 3:00PM
Do you want FREE Business Counseling? Please come and meet with the Bridger District at the Belgrade Community Library to discuss start-up or existing business needs and access a team of professionals that can offer you and your business advice on a wide variety of business needs.
Adult Crafternoon | Thu Nov 14 at 12:30PM or 6:00PM
We’ll be making mason jar crafts themed for the fall and winter seasons. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required: www.belgradelibrary.org/nov-crafternoon
Mystery Book Club | Thu Nov 14 at 6:30PM
Members will read and discuss The Likeness by Tana French. Copies of the book will be available at the library circulation desk. If you’re interested in joining the library’s book club(s) email bcl@belgradelibrary.org or call the library and ask for Kathleen! No book club meeting in November or December.
Technology Class | Tue Nov 19 at 1:00PM | @ Belgrade Senior Center
All about digital privacy. Call the Belgrade Senior Center at 388-4711 to register.
Library Board Meeting | Tue Nov 19 at 5:30PM
The library Board of Trustees will meet. Open to the public. Please call Gale Bacon at (406)388-4346 if you plan to attend.
Activities for Adults with Alzheimer’s | Wed Nov 20 at 12:30PM
You and your loved one with Alzheimer’s can join us at the library in a safe setting for a fun activity! This month we’ll be reminiscing about the great outdoors. Bring photos to share with others! Lunch will be provided. Please register online before Monday, November 18 at belgradelibrary.org/dementia-events
Wonderlust Community Event: Mountain Bluebird | Thu Nov 21 at 5:30PM
Sacajawea Audubon Society President Lou Ann Harris will present a fascinating talk on the life cycle of the Mountain Bluebird and the history of the bluebird trail project in the Gallatin Valley. Participants will learn about breeding, nesting and feeding behaviors, plus field identification of the Mountain Bluebird. Sponsored by First Interstate Bank. Social time and refreshments from 5:30-6:00PM. Program from 6:00-7:30PM
Youth Events in November
Get Up & Move | Wednesdays at 11:15AM
Get Up & Move is back this fall starting September 4 at a NEW TIME – 11:15AM – 12:00PM. Preschool exercise time: come dance, do yoga, and learn fun Zumba Kids, Jr. Routines! For kiddos ages 2 to 6. Siblings always welcome. Last Session November 20.
Babies & Books | Thursdays at 11:15AM
Babies & Books will return the first week in September! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 0-3 years old, siblings always welcome. Last session December 12.
Preschool Storytime | Fridays at 11:15AM
Preschool Storytime will return the first week in September! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 3-6 years old, siblings always welcome. Last session December 13.
Early Release Days | Fridays at 2:30PM
A rotating series of activities featuring movies, legos, board games, crafts, and STEAM activities to help kids spend their afternoons on early release days. Open to children grades K-6. Movie titles available on the library’s website: belgradelibrary.org/early-release No session December 20 or 27.
Building a Learner | Tue Nov 5 at 11:15AM
Caregiver and child storytime held the first Tuesday of the month. Program is designed to combine traditional elements of storytime such as songs, books, and games along with information, tips, and strategies for parents and caregivers to help support children in areas of early literacy, number sense, and school readiness. Open to children age 1 through preschool age and their caregivers. No session in December.
Read for the Record | Thu Nov 7 at 11:15AM
During the normally scheduled Babies & Books on November 7 the library will participate in Read for the Record. This is Jumpstart’s attempt to get as many people as possible to read the same book within a 24-hour period. This year’s book is Thank You, Omu! By Oge Mora. Children of all ages and their caregivers are welcome.
TAG Social Event | Tue Nov 12 at 5:30PM
Join us for a teen tea party. All TAG events are open to teens ages 12-18 or students who are in 6th-12th grade during the 2019-20 school year.
Multi-Generational Library Hour | Tue Nov 19 at 11:15AM
A new multi-generational library hour on the third Tuesday of the month. An hour of books, stories, activities, and conversations aimed at forging connections between people from different generations, especially children and seniors. Each month’s session will focus on a topic related to aging, local history, culture, or world history. Bring the whole family! Open to all ages 0-100+. No session in December.
Family STEAM | Tue Nov 19 at 5:30PM
Stop Motion Animation! Learn about the filmmaking techniques used on projects such as Gumby, Wallace & Gromit, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. The Library will provide the technology necessary as well as basic props. You provide the imagination to create your own short film. Please register online at belgradelibrary.org/family-steam starting November 1.
TAG Meeting | Tue Nov 26 at 5:30PM
TAG (or Teen Advisory Group) members help guide the library’s service to teens including planning Teen events, selecting movies for Family Movie Nights, and assisting with other library projects.