The Library is still in Phase 2 of reopening. Hours and safety measures are:
10 people in the building at one time (plus staff and volunteers), 30 minute limit per patron, masks are required to be worn by patrons age 5 and over.
• Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Library open to the general public.
• Tuesday and Thursday 9-10a.m.: VIP Hour! Vulnerable Immunocompromised Person Hour. If you’re part of this population, we welcome you to browse before the library opens to the general public.
Curbside Pickup and Reference Hours: During the above hours and: Monday and Wednesday from 2:00 - 7:00 PM, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2:00 - 6:00PM
The book drop is now open 24/7 to accept returned materials. Based on new research, effective September 4, 2020 we will be quarantining ALL returned items for one week before checking them in and returning them to the shelves or processing holds. Please do not worry if returned items are not taken off your account right away, as we backdate check-in by one week to account for the quarantine.
• Due to COVID risks, donations of materials (books, magazines, etc) are not being accepted right now. Thank you for your understanding.
It’s Not Too Late To Be Counted!
The decennial Census is still going on, and you still have time to make sure your family is counted! You have until September 30, 2020 to fill out the 10 question form. If you come into the library to fill out the form you’ll get a $5 gift card to Belgrade Town & Country. Other fun events this month:
• Census Trivia you can do anytime between September 17 and 23. Prizes for the high scorers!
• Live Census Trivia with Adult Services Librarian Sarah on Thursday, September 24 from 6:00-7:00PM.
• Census Story times with Youth Services Librarian Ben on Tuesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 24. Attendees will get coloring books!
• Genealogy and the Census program recording available September 21-25.
• More information and registration information online at belgradelibrary.org/census
Weekly Storytime, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Outdoors at 11:15 a.m.
Family story time (all ages welcome) every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:15 a.m. on the library lawn. Each story time will be limited to 5 families so make sure you sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/story time (note: all story times during a given week will be the same, so please only sign up for one per week). Friday of each week is reserved in case of rain during one of the week’s scheduled story times. Families will need to bring their own seating. Adults are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Outdoor Yoga - Tuesdays and Thursdays, Outdoors from
12:30-1:30PM
Terry Hawley, of Tea Leaf Yoga, will be teaching two classes per week for the month of September, or until the weather turns consistently snowy and rainy. Registration is required in order to limit class size and you’re welcome to sign up for multiple sessions and weeks in advance. However, we do ask that if you register and then are not able to attend that you call us to let us know. This series is sponsored by Humanities Montana and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Register here: belgradelibrary.org/sept-yoga
Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits
This month’s kit is marbled cards and prints! There will be a live walk-through of the project online September 17, 2020 at 2:00PM. Registration is required to reserve your kit and so you can get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting September 10. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through here: belgradelibrary.org/sept-crafternoon
Wonderlust Community Event, Thursday, September 17
from 6:00-7:30
Ayurveda: Then and Now – 5,000 Years of Medicine in the Making with Dr. Leviyah Kern
In the quest for enlightenment, health became a necessity. Thus dawned the time of Ayurveda – the science of life and living. Discover the ancient traditions of Indian Medicine, how the Wise Ones (Rishis) viewed the world through the five elements of life, how this medicine came to the far reaches of the world through travel, trade, and how Ayurveda is finding new life as scientific study delves into the efficacy of customized medicine. More information and registration info at belgradelibrary.org/sept-wonderlust
This program is made possible by a Montana CARES Act grant the library received from Humanities Montana and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
BMAB Book Club, September 21 from 4:15-5:15, via teleconference
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature The Neverending Story by Michael Ende. Email us at bcl@belgradelibrary.org for the phone number!
Teen Advisory Group Social Event, Tuesday, September 29 at 5:30PM
Details will be determined at the TAG business meeting on September 8. For more information visit belgradelibrary.org/tag
4th Thursday Book Club,
September 24 from 6:30-7:45
Discussing In the Heart of the Sea by Nathaniel Philbrick. Meeting in the Milesnick Meeting Room at the library. Masks are required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Banned Books Week Online Trivia, September 30 from 6:30-8:00
We’re having an online trivia event via Zoom to celebrate Banned Books Week! The event will be emceed by Chrysti the Wordsmith – she’ll be providing interesting tidbits and facts about banned books, intellectual freedom, and your right to read! More information and registration links at belgradelibrary.org/banned-books-week
Candidate Forums and Ballot Issues Series, Save the Date!
The library has co-sponsored this year’s virtual Candidate Forums and Ballot Issues series. Please save these dates (October 6, October 7, October 12, October 13) and look for more information at belgradelibrary.org/candidate-forums-series