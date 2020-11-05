The library will be closed November 17 and 18 for staff training. Curbside service and planned programs will go on as scheduled.
The library will be closed November 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The library board will meet November 17 at 5:30PM. Please call the library and speak to Gale if you would like to attend.
Current Library Open Hours
Open Door Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10AM — 2PM and Tuesday, Thursday 10AM — 7PM.
Vulnerable, Immunocompromised Person (VIP) Hour on Tuesday and Thursday 9AM — 10AM.
Curbside and Reference Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10AM — 6PM and Tuesday, Thursday 9AM — 7PM.
The book drop is now open 24/7 to accept returned materials. We quarantine all returned items for one week before checking them in and returning them to the shelves or processing holds. Please do not worry if returned items are not taken off your account right away, as we backdate check-in by one week to account for the quarantine time.
We are limiting the number of patrons in the building at one time, please take a patron tag at the white table as you walk in the building. Patrons age 5 and over are required to wear a mask while in the building. Please utilize the curbside service if you are unable to wear a mask. Donations of materials (books, magazines, etc) are not being accepted right now. Thank you for understanding.
Homebound but still want your library materials? We can mail up to two items per week to you if you are self-isolating, quarantining, or otherwise unable to get to the library. If you’re interested in using this service please call us at 406-388-4346 to get everything started. You’ll need a Belgrade Library card, a mailing address in Gallatin County, and less than $10 in library fines.
Recorded events, like previous OLLI @ MSU presentations and “Backyard Breaks” for kids, are available on the library’s YouTube channel. Open YouTube and search for “Belgrade Community Library” to see what’s available.
Adult Services
OLLI at MSU Community Event, Thursday, November 5 from 6:00-7:30
Public Land Business and Local Community: A Wildlife Refuge Example with Bill West
Bill West will discuss land conservation across a patchwork of land ownership in the Centennial Valley. West recently retired from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service after 30 years managing national wildlife refuges in Montana. Made possible by a CARES Act grant from Humanities Montana and the National Endowment for the Humanities. More info at belgradelibrary.org/fall-olli
BMAB Book Club, November 16 from 4:15-5:15, via teleconference
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature any non-fiction book of your choosing! Email us at bcl@belgradelibrary.org for the phone