The library will be closed Monday, February 17 for Presidents’ Day.
One Book Belgrade Events
New to the Belgrade Community Library is a series of programs all aimed at bringing the Belgrade community together through reading. This inaugural year the book is by bestselling Bozeman author, Mark Sullivan and the title is Beneath a Scarlet Sky. This book centers on themes of WWII Italy, family, love, espionage, bravery, and more. You can borrow a copy of the book from the library! There will be free weekly tie-in events. This is also the first year of the library’s adult winter reading program. If you read five books in January and February you will be entered to win a prize! More information can be found online at belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade
• Panel of Experts on Book Topics | Thu Feb 6 at 6:00PM
• Teen Escape Room: Espionage Adventure | Tue Feb 11 at 5:30PM
• Author Event with Mark Sullivan: Q&A, Presentation, Book Signing | Thu Feb 20 at 6:00PM, doors open at 5:00PM for book giveaway (supplies limited, one per family)
These tie-in events and this series has been generously sponsored by: Belgrade Community Library Foundation, Humanities Montana an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, State Farm Elliot Insurance Agency, Costco Bozeman Warehouse, and Belgrade News!
Adult Events in February
• Free Lunch and Learn on Fire Services Ballot Issue | Feb 4 at 12:30PM or Feb 10 at 6:00PM
The library is hosting a free lunch and learn where residents can learn more about the ballot issue for the local fire services, coming soon to their mailboxes. Please call the library at 406-388-4346 to register so enough food can be provided for everyone. Two sessions to accommodate different schedules: one lunch Feb 4 and one dinner on Feb 10.
• Featured Artist February and March: Miles Glynn. Reception and demonstration of technique on February 29 at 10:00AM
Miles Glynn, local Belgrade artist, will have his works on display from his Wallflower Series. At the reception he’ll share part of the techniques he uses to make the mixed media original Wallflower pieces. Check out his work at www.milesglynn.com or his instagram @milesglynnart
• Free Tax Preparation | Mon & Wed at 1:30PM and Feb 29 at 10:00AM
Starting February 5, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be at the library to assist people in preparing and filing their taxes. Registration is required, please call or text 406-451-8178 to sign up. No session Feb 17. Last session April 8. More info at belgradelibrary.org/tax-prep
• Winter Fitness Series: Low Impact Cardio | Mon & Wed at 6:00PM
Gale Bacon and Kathleen Godfrey will lead a low impact cardio class. Bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers! No registration required, but please check the library’s online calendar in case of cancellation due to bad weather. No session February 17.
• Winter Fitness Series: Yoga | Tue at 10:10AM and Thu at 2:30PM
Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga will lead yoga at the library. No registration required - it’s free and open to all ages. The library will have some yoga mats and accessories for those that do not have their own.
• Dementia Education Seminar: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia | Tue Feb 11 at 12:00PM
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. This program covers information about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and resources. Brought to you by Montana Alzheimer’s Association. Refreshments provided, please bring your own lunch. Register by calling 1-800-272-3900.
• Adult Crafternoon | Thu Feb 13 at 12:30PM or at 6:00PM
Join us for the February Crafternoon to create paper roses out of old books. Make a few for your sweetie, or keep them all for yourself! All supplies will be provided, but if you have a hot glue gun you can bring with you that would be helpful. Registration is required as space and supplies are limited: belgradelibrary.org/feb-crafternoon
• Library Board Meeting | Tue Feb 25 at 5:30PM
The library Board of Trustees will meet. Open to the public. Please call Gale Bacon at (406)388-4346 if you plan to attend.
• Save the Date for the first Wonderlust Belgrade Event on Thursday March 2!
Wonderlust is back at the Belgrade Community Library with a talk from local spatial ecologist Tyler Creech. Tyler’s talk, titled “Wildlife in a Fragmented World: Lessons in Connectivity Conservation from the Northern Rockies,” will discuss how wildlife relies on the ability to move freely through the landscape (referred to by scientists as “ecological connectivity”) to maintain healthy populations and adapt to a changing climate. Social time and refreshments from 5:30-6PM, event starts at 6PM. Limited seating, so come early. Sponsored by First Interstate Bank.
• Save the Date for “Look Who’s Talking” on Wednesday March 11 at 7:00PM
Brought to you by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation. Look Who’s Talking is an evening of readings from Belgrade Community Library’s biography section, presented by local actors and emceed by Chrysti the Wordsmith. Hosted at Bar 3 Barbeque on Main Street in Belgrade, there is a $10/person suggestion donation. Proceeds go to the library foundation.
Youth Events in February
• Winter Reading Program “Feast on a Good Book” Starts December 1
Stop by the library between now and February 29, 2020 to get your supplies to participate in Winter Reading! Fun prizes and free books are up for grabs. Sponsored by Northwestern Energy.
• Get Up & Move | Wednesdays at 11:15AM
Get Up & Move returns the second week in January. Preschool exercise time: come dance, do yoga, and learn fun Zumba Kids, Jr. Routines! For kiddos ages 2 to 6 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Babies & Books | Thursdays at 11:15AM
Babies & Books returns the first week in January! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 0-3 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Preschool Storytime | Fridays at 11:15AM
Preschool Storytime returns the first week in January! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 3-6 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Early Release Days | Fridays at 2:30PM
A rotating series of activities featuring movies, legos, board games, crafts, and STEAM activities to help kids spend their afternoons on early release days. Open to children grades K-6. Movie titles available on the library’s website: belgradelibrary.org/early-release
• Building a Learner | Tue Feb 4 at 11:15AM
Caregiver and child storytime held the first Tuesday of the month. Program is designed to combine traditional elements of storytime such as songs, books, and games along with information, tips, and strategies for parents and caregivers to help support children in areas of early literacy, number sense, and school readiness. Open to children age 1 through preschool age and their caregivers.
• Family Movie Night | Tue Feb 4 at 5:30PM
Free family movie at the library! First Tuesday of every month. Titles announced on our website: www.belgradelibrary.org/family-movie-night/
• TAG Social Event | Tue Feb 11 at 5:30PM
One Book Belgrade tie-in event for teens! Escape Helena will be at the library featuring “Espionage Adventure,” try to beat the clock and escape with the information needed to outsmart General Leyers. Based loosely on the book Beneath a Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan. No registration required - just show up!
• Multi-Generational Library Hour | Tue Feb 18 at 11:15AM
A new multi-generational library hour on the third Tuesday of the month. An hour of books, stories, activities, and conversations aimed at forging connections between people from different generations, especially children and seniors. Each month’s session will focus on a topic related to aging, local history, culture, or world history. Bring the whole family! Open to all ages 0-100+
• Family STEAM | Tue Feb 18 at 5:30PM
Family STEAM Night is designed to provide exposure to a variety of concepts related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math in an engaging environment of learning and family bonding. Our main project is geared to be engaging for upper elementary and middle school students, but activities appropriate for all ages will be provided. This month we’ll be hosting Gallatin Valley Farm to School for some rotating table stations. Sponsored by Northwestern Energy. Register online two weeks before the event: belgradelibrary.org/family-steam
• TAG Meeting | Tue Feb 25 at 5:30PM
TAG (or Teen Advisory Group) members help guide the library’s service to teens including planning Teen events, selecting movies for Family Movie Nights, and assisting with other library projects.
Some of the new titles at the Belgrade Community library, the Nation’s Best Small Library
Fiction Titles
Lady Clementine by Marie Benedict
Collateral Damage by Lynette Eason
Mora Compass by Danielle Steel
Hunter Killer by Brad Taylor
Lost by James Patterson
Gunpowder and Embers by John Ringo
Country Strong by Linda Lael Miller
Nonfiction Titles
Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol by Holly Whitaker
Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, & Advice for Living Your Best Life by Ali Wong
Keep It Moving: Lessons for the Rest of Your Life by Twyla Tharp
Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know by Malcolm Gladwell
Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me by Adrienne Brodeur
The Witches are Coming by Lindy West
How to Raise a Reader by Pamela Paul
Books on CD
When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton
The Secret Wisdom of Nature by Peter Wohlleben
Little Women by Louisa May Alcot
Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton
The Guardians by John Grisham
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
The Turn of the Key by Ruth Ware
DVD Titles
Joker
The Lighthouse
Big Little Lies Season 2
Suits Season 9
Arctic
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Gemini Man
Poldark Season 5
Juvenile
Happy Birthday, Geronimo! By Geronimo Stilton
The Phantom of the Orchestra by Thea Silton
A Tale of Magic… by Chris Colfer
The Tyrant’s Tomb by Rick Riordan