The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day and for Fall Festival
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, the library will be open more hours every week.
• Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
• Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Adult Events in September
• Butte Magic | Thu Sept 5 at 4 p.m. | Lewis & Clark Park
Butte Magic will once again perform at the Belgrade Community Market! Butte Magic is a collection of magicians, mentalists, and sideshow artists from all across Montana. Now’s your chance to see a sample off all of the above in this show of mystifying magic, death defiance, and absolute a.m.azement! Roving magicians throughout the event and a magic show at 5:30 p.m..
• Art Display in August and September: BridgeNOW, Bridgette Novotny. Reception Sept. 6 from 3-5 p.m..
Bridgette is a local artist that regularly sells her work at markets throughout the valley. She creates art in her garden to inspire herself and others, to serve God, to encourage herself to be more righteous and virtuous, to challenge herself, and to be more self-reliant. Her abstract paintings are called “Bridgette Free-Flowing Art,” and her other paintings are called “Bridgette Amazing Art” because there are a.m.azing things everywhere.
• Free Business Assistance and Counseling | Mon Sept 9 at 3 p.m.
Do you want FREE Business Counseling? Please come and meet with the Bridger District at the Belgrade Community Library to discuss start-up or existing business needs and access a team of professionals that can offer you and your business advice on a wide variety of business needs.
• Mystery Book Club | Thu Sept 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Members will read and discuss The Neon Rain by James Lee Burke. Copies of the book will be available at the library circulation desk. If you’re interested in joining the library’s book club(s) email bcl@belgradelibrary.org or call the library and ask for Kathleen!
• Adult Crafternoon | Fri Sept 13 at 1 p.m. or Wed Sept 18 at 5:30P.m.
We’ll be making fall wreaths! All supplies and snacks will be provided. Registration is required and opens August 31 at belgradelibrary.org/september-adult-crafternoon
• Technology Class | Tue Sept 17 at 1 p.m. | @ Belgrade Senior Center
All about Android Phones. Call the Belgrade Senior Center at 388-4711 to register.
• Learn Local: Belgrade Bull | Thu Sept 19 at 5:30 p.m.
M. Mark Meissner, local historian, will share the history of the Belgrade Bull, along with a lot of local stories and photos. Bring your stories, too, and be sure to check out the new Belgrade Bull mural on Main Street before the event!
• Winefest & Swinefest | Fri Sept 20 at 6 p.m. | Holiday Inn Express
16th annual winefest hosted by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation to benefit the Belgrade Community Library. Tickets available for purchase at the library. $30 for one, $50 for two. New this year : Kiss the Pig! Who will kiss the pig? Godfrey Saunders, school superintendent vs Ted Barkley, city manager, and Ron Lindroth, fire chief vs EJ Clark, police chief. Vote with your dollars around town - whoever has the most money in their bucket on the 20th has to kiss the pig!
• Library Board Meeting | Tue Sept 23 at 5:30 p.m.
The library Board of Trustees will meet. Open to the public. Please call Gale Bacon at (406)388-4346 if you plan to attend.
• 4th Thursday Book Club | Thu Sept 26 at 6 p.m.
Members will read and discuss Educated by Tara Westover. Copies of the book are available at the library circulation desk. If you’re interested in joining the library’s book club(s) email bcl@belgradelibrary.org or call the library and ask for Kathleen!
Youth Events in September
• Build a Learner | Tue Sept 3 at 11:15 a.m.
New caregiver and child storytime held the first Tuesday of the month. Program is designed to combine traditional elements of storytime such as songs, books, and games along with information, tips, and strategies for parents and caregivers to help support children in areas of early literacy, number sense, and school readiness. Open to children age 1 through preschool age and their caregivers.
• Family Movie Night | Tue Sept 3 @ 5:30 p.m.
On the first Tuesday of every month, join us at the library for Family Movie Night. See belgradelibrary.org/family-movie-night for titles. All ages welcome, and you do not need to have children to attend.
• Get Up & Move | Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m.
Get Up & Move is back this fall starting September 4 at a NEW TIME – 11:15A.m. – 12:00P.m.. Last Session November 20. Preschool exercise time: come dance, do yoga, and learn fun Zumba Kids, Jr. Routines! For kiddos ages 2 to 6. Siblings always welcome.
• Babies & Books | Thursdays at 11:15 a.m.
Babies & Books will return the first week in September! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 0-3 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Preschool Storytime | Fridays at 11:15 a.m.
Preschool Storytime will return the first week in September! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 3-6 years old, siblings always welcome. Friday September 13th: Special Guest for Preschool Storytime –Officer Bryan Phipps of Belgrade Police Department
• Early Release Days | Fridays at 2:30 p.m.
A rotating series of activities featuring movies, legos, board ga.m.es, crafts, and STEAM activities to help kids spend their afternoons on early release days. Open to children grades K-6. Movie titles available on the library’s website: belgradelibrary.org/early-release
• TAG Social Event | Tue Sept 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Join us for the first TAG Social Event of the year – a library scavenger hunt and ice cream social. All TAG events are open to teens ages 12-18 or students who are in 6th-12th grade during the 2019-20 school year.
• Multi-Generational Library Hour | Tue Sept 17 at 11:15 a.m.
A new multi-generational library hour on the third Tuesday of the month. An hour of books, stories, activities, and conversations aimed at forging connections between people from different generations, especially children and seniors. Each month’s session will focus on a topic related to aging, local history, culture, or world history. Bring the whole fa.m.ily! Open to all ages 0-100+
• Family STEAM | Tue Sept 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Yes Compost and Gallatin Solid Waste Management District will be joining us to conduct lead a composting workshop just in time to take advantage of all the fall leaves dropping from the trees. Come prepared to get your hands dirty while learning about the science of what makes great compost. Please register online at belgradelibrary.org/family-steam starting Sept. 3.
• TAG Meeting | Tue 24 at 5:30 p.m.
TAG (or Teen Advisory Group) members help guide the library’s service to teens including planning Teen events, selecting movies for Family Movie Nights, and assisting with other library projects.