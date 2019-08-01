The library will be closed Monday, September 1 for Labor Day.
Adult Events in August
• Art Display in August and September: BridgeNOW, Bridgette Novotny. Reception September 6 from 3-5PM.
Bridgette is a local artist that regularly sells her work at markets throughout the valley. She creates art in her garden to inspire herself and others, to serve God, to encourage herself to be more righteous and virtuous, to challenge herself, and to be more self-reliant. Her abstract paintings are called “Bridgette Free-Flowing Art,” and her other paintings are called “Bridgette Amazing Art” because there are amazing things everywhere.
• Compost Information Sessions | Thu Aug 1 at 4:00PM at the Lewis & Clark Park
Join the library, YES Compost, and Gallatin Solid Waste Management District at the Lewis & Clark Park to learn all about compost including dos and don’ts, and all you need to get started. At the Belgrade Community Market from 4-7PM.
• Belgrade Bloomers | Thu Aug 8 at 4:00PM at the Lewis & Clark Park
The local garden club will be at the library’s Belgrade Community Market table showing off their centerpiece and floral arranging skills. Most of the flowers will be purchased at the market and you’ll be able to ask questions about technique and supplies!
• Adult Crafternoon | Fri Aug 9 at 1:00PM OR Wed Aug 14 at 5:30PM
Join us at the library for an adult crafternoon to make something with mosaics! Please register on our website: www.belgradelibrary.org/augustcrafternoon
• Yoga Flows and Pose Instruction | Thu Aug 15 at 4:00PM at the Lewis & Clark Park
Instructor and owner of Tea Leaf Yoga, Terry Hawley, will be at the park during the Belgrade Community Market to do some 15 minute flows and pose instruction in between.
• Sentinel Ranch Alpacas | Thu Aug 22 at 4:00PM at the Lewis & Clark Park
Have you ever pet or fed an alpaca? Do you know what their fiber feels like and what it’s used for? Stop by the Lewis & Clark Park during the Belgrade Community Market to meet some alpacas and learn all about them!
• Library Board Meeting | Mon Aug 26 at 5:30PM
The library Board of Trustees will meet. Open to the public. Please call Gale Bacon at (406)388-4346 if you plan to attend.
• Paranormal Trivia | Thu Aug 29 at 4:00PM at the Lewis & Clark Park
Join the library and Bozeman Paranormal Society at the Lewis & Clark Park during the Belgrade Community Market to hear ghost stories, learn about the paranormal, and do some trivia! There will be fun prizes for correct answers while supplies last!
• Adult Book Club | Thu Aug 29 at 6:00PM
Members will read and discuss The Distant Land of My Father by Bo Caldwell. Copies of the book will be available at the library circulation desk.
Youth Events in August
• Get Up & Move, Babies & Books, and Preschool Storytime will be on hiatus for August. Keep an eye on the library’s online calendar for September start dates!
• Family Friendly Concert with Intermountain Opera | Fri Aug 2 at 5:30PM
Intermountain Opera Bozeman (IOB) is thrilled to collaborate with Belgrade Community Library to present a free concert at Belgrade’s Lewis and Clark Park on August 2nd from 5:30-6:30. This family friendly event will include children’s activities! Audience members are encouraged to bring picnics to enjoy during the performance.
• Kids Art Classes | Mon Aug 26 @ 11:00AM OR 1:00PM | K-2nd Grade
Join us and the Bozeman Art Museum for a free one-hour long art class. Classes on Monday will have the same content. For grades K-2nd grade (for the 2019-2020 school year) All supplies provided. Must register in advance as space is limited. www.belgradelibrary.org/august-kidsart
• Kids Art Classes | Tues Aug 27 @ 11:00AM OR 1:00PM | 3rd-5th Grade
Join us and the Bozeman Art Museum for a free one-hour long art class. Classes on Monday will have the same content. For grades 3rd-5th grade (for the 2019-2020 school year) All supplies provided. Must register in advance as space is limited. www.belgradelibrary.org/august-kidsart
• Summer Reading Ends August 31
Stop by the library and sign up for the 2019 Summer Reading Program. You’ll get a packet full of fun activities to keep you busy all summer long! Packets will be available for pick up June - August.
• Preschool Picnic Storytime at the Lewis & Clark Park | Fri Aug 2 at 11:15AM
Come wrap up summer reading at Lewis & Clark Park. Bring a blanket and your lunch, we’ll provide the stories, songs, and fun! Open to children ages 3-6 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Teen Summer Reading Event: Pizza Party at the Park! | Sat Aug 17 at 12:00PM
Come celebrate the end of summer reading and (hopefully) our win over the Bozeman Teens in the page count challenge! Pizza Hut will be providing pizzas, and we’ll have kick ball, corn hole, and other yard games for everyone to enjoy. Register online at www.belgradelibrary.org/kids/srp2019