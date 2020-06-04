The Library Will be Open Starting June 8 with Revised Hours
Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Library open to the general public. 10 people in the building at one time (plus staff and volunteers), 30 minute limit per patron, masks are required to be worn by patrons over the age of 12.
• Tuesday and Thursday 9–10 a.m.: VIP Hour! Vulnerable Immunocompromised Person Hour. If you’re part of this population, we welcome you to browse before the library opens to the general public. 10 people in the building at one time (plus staff and volunteers), 30 minute limit per patron, masks are required to be worn by patrons over the age of 12.
• Curbside Pickup and Reference Hours: Monday and Wednesday from 2–7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2–6 p.m.
• The book drop is open to accept materials from Monday at 8:30am through Friday at 5:30pm, it will be closed over the weekend.
• Not ready or able to come into the library? Curbside pickup, reference hours, and material mailing will continue!
Weekly STEAM Themes!
Every week in June there will be a weekly STEAM theme sponsored by Bridger Aerospace. Different topics will be highlighted and take-home kits will be available in a limited quantity. Simply place one book related to the theme on hold and we’ll make sure you get a kit! While supplies last.
SUMMER READING STARTS JUNE 1!
• Register online at www.belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading
• Open to ALL ages, including adults, for the first time!
• Children and Teen Summer Reading sponsored by Yellowstone Club Community Foundation.
• Adult Summer Reading sponsored by Belgrade Community Library Foundation.
Summer Reading Schedule (Adult programs marked with **):
*if in person programming is not advised, alternate activities will be provided
• June 1st: Registration begins
• Week of June 8th: Fairy Tale Trivia take-home kit
• Week of June 15th: Mixed up Myths take-home kit
• **June 18th: Montana Conversations Storytelling and Public Lands - online only, brought to you by Humanities Montana
• Week of June 22nd: Ice eggs take home project
• July 2nd: Creature Powers activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• July 9th: Animal Tracks activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• **July 15th: Bozeman Paranormal Society Legendary Creatures Lecture*
• July 16th: Magic Show at Belgrade Community Market*
• July 23rd: Constellations activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• July 30th: Constellations activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• August 6th: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• August 13th: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• August 20th: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits
Starting mid-June, the library will have adult crafternoon take home kits available so people can start crafting again at home! Keep an eye on our website for more details.