The Belgrade Community Library is still closed to the public until further notice. We are actively working on making improvements to the building to make it safe to open to the public: moving computers around, marking 6 feet spacing throughout, putting processes in place to sanitize frequently used surfaces and materials, and more. Please check our website at www.belgradelibrary.org and like us on Facebook to get regular updates. Staff are pleased to continue to serve you through electronic resources, mailing holds, reference hours, virtual programming, and more.
The book drop is now open to accept Belgrade-owned materials from Monday at 8:30am through Friday at 5:30pm, it will be closed over the weekend. This schedule will continue until the library reopens, except for Memorial Day week. That week it will be open Tuesday at 8:30am.
Curbside Pickup Starts May 11
Want to get your hands on more than 3 books per week? You’re in luck! The library will offer curbside pickup starting Monday, May 11.
Simply place the items you want to borrow on hold (through our online catalog or by calling the library). You’ll be notified that they’re ready for you to pickup (either via email, text message, or phone call). Then simply stop by the library between 10am - 12pm or 2 - 6pm Monday through Friday. Call the library’s phone number when you arrive and staff will bring your items outside.
We’ll still mail you 3 items per week!
If you’d prefer to have your items mailed to you, we can still do that! Thanks to generous donations by local businesses, postage has been covered for materials mailed during this time.
Again, simply place the items you want to borrow on hold (still only 3 per week per household for mailed materials). When you’ve been notified that they’re ready for pickup, call the library and let us know you’d like them mailed to you.
Belgrade Community Library’s Community Food Pantry
During the library’s closure the food pantry will be wheeled outside (if it is not raining or snowing) and be available from 9:00AM - 5:00PM Monday - Friday (Tuesday - Friday for Memorial Day week).
E-Resources Available 24/7
The library may be closed but we still want to provide you with up-to-date, accurate, and fun information. The library’s e-resources page (www.belgradelibrary.org/resources) will take you to links with general (and fun!) resources including health, open education resources for people of all ages, books, history, legal, job and career readiness, and arts and entertainment.
Reach Out To Us!
We’d like to stay in touch during the closure and help you find the information you need. Feel free to email us at bcl@belgradelibrary.org with your questions and staff will get back to you. You can also call the library and leave a voicemail, or call during the hours of 10am - 12pm and 2 - 6pm Monday through Friday. Library staff will be returning calls, answering the library phone, and responding to emails during that time.
Montana Library2Go
Montana Library2Go is always open! If you have access to a smartphone, tablet, e-reader, or computer, you can borrow ebooks during the closure. Visit montana.overdrive.com to get started. If you need assistance figuring this out, staff will be able to walk you through the steps over the phone.
Virtual Programming
Along with the E-Resources above, we have virtual programming posted every week the library is closed. Get Up & Move Home Challenges will be posted every Monday. Virtual Storytimes will be posted on Thursdays. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Videos and Activities will be posted weekly. Follow us on Facebook to get immediate updates, or visit www.belgradelibrary.org for more information.
Fill out your Census!
May is here which means it’s definitely time to fill out your Census if you haven’t already!
Visit my2020census.gov to fill out the form, or go to https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html to find out what information you need prior to completing the Census. It should take you about 10 minutes. If you prefer to fill out the Census over the phone please call 1-844-330-2020.
• Responding to the Census is quick, easy, and safe.
• Counting everyone in Montana is critical because it determines the state’s share of federal funding over the next decade, shapes local voting districts, and determines whether Montana will get another representative in Congress.
• Missing just one person in the Census means Montana misses out on $20,000 over the next ten years.
• Responding to the Census once every decade matters today and for the future. Make it count, Montana!