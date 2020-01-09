The library will be closed Wednesday, January 1 for New Year’s Day.
The library will be closed Monday, January 20 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
One Book Belgrade Events
New to the Belgrade Community Library is a series of Programs all aimed at bringing the Belgrade community together through reading. This inaugural year the book is by bestselling Bozeman author, Mark Sullivan and the title is Beneath a Scarlet Sky. This book centers on themes of WWII Italy, f a.m.ily, love, espionage, bravery, and more. You can pick up a copy of the book at the library starting January 2 and sign up for the tie-in Programs while you’re there! There will be free weekly tie-in events, but some require advance registration. This is also the first year of the library’s adult winter reading Program. If you read five books in January and February you will be entered to win a prize! More information can be found online at belgradelibrary.org/one-book-belgrade
• Adult Art Class lead by Wendy Marquis | Thu Jan 16 at 1–6 p.m. | Registration required
• Adult Escape Room: Espionage Adventure | Wed Jan 22 at 6 p.m. | Registration requested
• Kids Art Classes with Bozeman Art Museum | Fri Jan 31 at 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. | Registration required
• Panel of Experts on Book Topics | Thu Feb 6 at 6 p.m.
• Teen Escape Room: Espionage Adventure | Tue Feb 11 at 5:45 p.m.
• Author Event with Mark Sullivan: Q&A, Presentation, Book Signing | Thu Feb 20 at 6 p.m.
These tie-in events and this series has been generously sponsored by: Belgrade Community Library Foundation, Humanities Montana an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, State Farm Elliot Insurance Agency, Costco Bozeman Warehouse, and Belgrade News!
Adult Events in January
• Featured Artist December and January: Iron Maiden Welding. Reception during Festival of Lights
Brenda Gayer of Iron Maiden Welding on Jackrabbit Ln will be displaying her industrial metal wares at the library for December and January!
• Winter Fitness Series: Low Impact Cardio | Mon & Wed at 6 p.m.
Starting January 6, Gale Bacon and Kathleen Godfrey will lead a low impact cardio class. Bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers! No registration required, but please check the library’s online calendar in case of cancellation due to bad weather. No sessions the week of January 20.
• Winter Fitness Series: Yoga for Healthy Aging | Tue at 10:10 a.m.
Starting January 7, Margee Ten Eyck will lead a four week yoga for health aging series at the library. No registration required - it’s free and open to all ages! The library will have some yoga mats and accessories for those that do not have their own.
• Winter Fitness Series: Yoga | Thu at 2:30 p.m.
Starting January 9, Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga will lead yoga at the library. No registration required - it’s free and open to all ages. The library will have some yoga mats and accessories for those that do not have their own. No session January 16.
• Library Board Meeting | Tue Jan 28 at 5:30 p.m.
The library Board of Trustees will meet. Open to the public. Please call Gale Bacon at (406)388-4346 if you plan to attend.
Youth Events in January
• Winter Reading Program “Feast on a Good Book” Starts December 1
Stop by the library between now and February 29, 2020 to get your supplies to participate in Winter Reading! Fun prizes and free books are up for grabs. Sponsored by Northwestern Energy.
• Get Up & Move | Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m.
Get Up & Move returns the second week in January. Preschool exercise time: come dance, do yoga, and learn fun Zumba Kids, Jr. Routines! For kiddos ages 2 to 6 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Babies & Books | Thursdays at 11:15 a.m.
Babies & Books returns the first week in January! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 0-3 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Preschool Storytime | Fridays at 11:15 a.m.
Preschool Storytime returns the first week in January! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 3-6 years old, siblings always welcome.
• Early Release Days | Fridays at 2:30 p.m.
A rotating series of activities featuring movies, legos, board g a.m.es, crafts, and STE a.m. activities to help kids spend their afternoons on early release days. Open to children grades K-6. Movie titles available on the library’s website: belgradelibrary.org/early-release
• TAG Social Event | Tue Jan 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Winter Reading Event for Teens: TAG is hosting a group of local teens performing a dr a.m.atic reading of Hibernators Anonymous, a story about a group of m a.m.mals who just can’t seem to settle in for their winter’s nap. This performance will be followed by a discussion with the authors, Lynn and Jeff West. Hibernators Anonymous is Familyfriendly. Author discussion and any further presentation or activities will be geared primarily for teens but all ages are welcome.
• Multi-Generational Library Hour | Tue Jan 21 at 11:15 a.m.
A new multi-generational library hour on the third Tuesday of the month. An hour of books, stories, activities, and conversations aimed at forging connections between people from different generations, especially children and seniors. Each month’s session will focus on a topic related to aging, local history, culture, or world history. Bring the whole f a.m.ily! Open to all ages 0-100+
• Family STEAM | Tue Jan 21 at 5:30 p.m.
Family STEAM Night is designed to provide exposure to a variety of concepts related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math in an engaging environment of learning and Family bonding. Our main project is geared to be engaging for upper elementary and middle school students, but activities appropriate for all ages will be provided. This month we’ll be making butter with Three Rivers Nutrition as part of the Winter Reading Program. Sponsored by Northwestern Energy. Register online two weeks before the event: belgradelibrary.org/f a.m.ily-ste a.m.
• TAG Meeting | Tue Jan 28 at 5:30 p.m.
TAG (or Teen Advisory Group) members help guide the library’s service to teens including planning Teen events, selecting movies for Family Movie Nights, and assisting with other library projects.