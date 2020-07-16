The Library is still in Phase 2 of reopening. Hours and safety measures are:
• 10 people in the building at one time (plus staff and volunteers), 30 minute limit per patron, masks are required to be worn by patrons over the age of 12.
• Monday through Friday 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.: Library open to the general public.
Tuesday and Thursday 9 –10 a.m.: VIP Hour! Vulnerable Immunocompromised Person Hour. If you’re part of this population, we welcome you to browse before the library opens to the general public.
• Curbside Pickup and Reference Hours: During the above hours and: Monday and Wednesday from 2– 7p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2– 6 p.m.
• The book drop is open to accept materials from Monday at 8:30 a.m. through Friday at 5:30 p.m., it will be locked over the weekend.
• Donations are not being accepted right now. Thank you for your understanding.
• Homebound patrons can still have up to 2 items/week mailed to their homes. Our board has approved a new permanent policy for homebound mailing service! If you’d still prefer to continue to receive your items through the mail that is an option, we just need a form filled out prior to the first mailing. Return postage is provided. Please call the library or visit our website with questions and eligibility information.
• Can’t wait to get your hands on books that only Bozeman, Three Forks, West Yellowstone, or Manhattan own? You’re in luck! Starting July 14 you’ll be able to place holds on items owned by other Gallatin county libraries.
• You can now borrow the internet from the library! Wi-fi Hotspots are available for check-out!
The devices allow free internet connection on the go and anywhere T-Mobile service is available on your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or other mobile device. The purpose of the circulation of mobile hotspots is to lessen the gap of the digital divide by providing our patrons with greater access to the internet beyond the walls of the library. In addition to general internet usage, you can access our digital library, download eBooks, and so much more with free internet access where coverage is available through T-Mobile. Search for “mobile hotspot” in the library’s catalog to get started.
SUMMER READING GOING ON NOW
• Register online at www.belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading
• Open to ALL ages, including adults, for the first time!
• Teen page count challenge versus Bozeman teens happening now. Teens - get your pages counted so we keep the trophy here in Belgrade!
• Children and Teen Summer Reading sponsored by Yellowstone Club Community Foundation.
• Adult Summer Reading sponsored by Belgrade Community Library Foundation.
Summer Reading Schedule (Adult programs marked with **):
*if in person programming is not advised, alternate activities will be provided
• July 9th: Animal Tracks activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• **July 15th: Bozeman Paranormal Society Legendary Creatures Lecture - ONLINE (registration required)
• July 16th: Magic Show at Belgrade Community Market*
• July 23rd: Constellations activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• July 30th: Constellations activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• August 6th: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• August 13th: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• **August 20th: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
Featured artist: Joe Sabel
Joseph M. Sabel’s artwork will be up at the Belgrade Community Library July – August 2020. The show is called Montana Scenes as it features different locations across the state. Come check it out during the library open hours, and follow him on Instagram @josephsabel25art
Weekly Storytime is BACK (with modifications):
Starting July 7th, we will be running a family storytime (all ages welcome) every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 11:15 a.m on the library lawn. Each storytime will be limited to 5 families so make sure you sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/storytime (note: all three storytimes during a given week will be the same, so please only sign up for one per week). Friday of each week is reserved in case of rain during one of the week’s scheduled storytimes. Families will need to bring their own seating. Adults are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits
The first kit is a macrame plant hanger! There will be a live walk-through of the project online July 16, 2020 at 1:00PM. Registration is required to reserve your kit and so you can get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting July 9. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through here: belgradelibrary.org/july-crafternoon
HealthCare Connections Mobile Screening
Bozeman Health’s HealthCare Connections mobile screening clinic will be parked outside the library on July 16 from 3:00 – 6:00PM. They are not accepting walk-ins, but you can make an appointment for free health screening on their website: https://www.bozemanhealth.org/resources/community-programs/healthcare-connections Also check out their website for their full list of services available.
BMAB Book Club
The Montana Association for the Blind ( Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein. It is scheduled for July 20 from 4:15-5:15PM will be held via teleconference. Email us at bcl@belgradelibrary.org for the phone number!
4th Thursday Book Club
July 23 from 6:30-7:45 at the Lewis & Clark Park. Discussing The Alice Network by Kate Quinn. Meeting at the Lewis & Clark Park during the Belgrade Community Market. Bring your own seating. Masks are encouraged. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Teen Advisory Group cordially invites you to A Very Merry Un-Birthday Celebration
Tuesday, July 28 @ 5:30PM at the Lewis & Clark Park. For teens aged 12-18. Pizza, ice cream, croquet, Jabberwocky poetry, and prizes! RSVP on the summer reading website by July 24. Rain date: August 4th at the same time.
Montana Conversations: What’s Happening to the News? With Dennis Swibold
Thursday, July 30 from 6–7 p.m., Online program - register online to get access to the program.
Never has so much news been available. The trick is knowing how to find it—and how to judge its credibility. This program—presented by a veteran journalist, author and educator—takes listeners behind the curtain to reveal how the news is made and explain the revolutionary changes facing today’s fast-paced news media. It also offers citizens tools and techniques for staying well-informed amid the virtual blizzard of information—and for participating directly in the civic debates crucial to their communities, state and nation.