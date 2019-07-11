Adult Events in July
• Art Display June - July – Susan Beth Breuner – Reception Sat July 13 from 12-2PM
Title of the Show: What You Do All Day Is Beautiful, Local Belgrade photographer, Susan Beth Breuner of Elements of Light Photography, will be featuring her show “What You Do All Day Is Beautiful” throughout June and July at the library. This collection of photos expresses the beauty of work done by local businesses and artists. There is wonder in the everyday work of our community and this show is an opportunity to celebrate that work and effort. The reception will feature the local
• From Horseback to Spaceflight via the Sun – Thu June 13 at 6:00PM
STEM education was a big deal after the Soviets beat the USA into space with Sputnik. Loren Acton, a grad student at the time, was swept into the current of opportunity offered by experimental space research. The talk will share the story of how his work in Solar Physics carried him to a flight on Challenger in 1985 and back to Montana in 1993. No registration required.
• Technology Class for Seniors – Tue July 16 at 2:00PM
Sign up by calling the Belgrade Senior Center at 388-4711. Limited to 15 participants.
• Adult Book Club – Thu July 25 at 6:00PM
Members will read and discuss Young Men and Fire by Norman Maclead. Copies of the book are available at the library circulation desk.
• Library Board Meeting – Tue July 23 at 5:30PM
The library Board of Trustees will meet. Open to the public. Please call Gale Bacon at (406)388-4346 if you plan to attend. Directly after this meeting, the Board of Trustees will meet with the Library Foundation.
Youth Events in July
• Get Up & Move – Wednesdays at 10:15AM
Come learn yoga, dance, and Zumba Kids, Jr. routines this summer with our awesome instructors! This program is to help encourage preschoolers to move their bodies and get in a good dose of exercise – but siblings (older and younger) are welcome to join in the fun! Every Wednesday at 10:15-11:00am in July.
• Babies & Books – Thursdays at 10:15AM
Babies & Books will return the second week of June! Be prepared to learn all about space, rockets, and our universe in celebration of our summer reading theme “Space: A Universe of Stories”.
• Preschool Storytime – Fridays at 10:15AM
Preschool Storytime will return the second week of June! Be prepared to learn all about space, rockets, and our universe in celebration of our summer reading theme “Space: A Universe of Stories”.
• Kids Art Classes – Mon July 29 @ 11:00AM OR 1:00PM – K-2nd Grade
Join us and the Bozeman Art Museum for a free one-hour long art class. Classes on Monday will have the same content. For grades K-2nd grade (for the 2019-2020 school year) All supplies provided. Must register in advance as space is limited. www.belgradelibrary.org/julykidsart
• Kids Art Classes – Tues July 30 @ 11:00AM OR 1:00PM – 3rd-5th Grade
Join us and the Bozeman Art Museum for a free one-hour long art class. Classes on Monday will have the same content. For grades 3rd-5th grade (for the 2019-2020 school year) All supplies provided. Must register in advance as space is limited. www.belgradelibrary.org/julykidsart
• Summer Reading Activities – Thursdays in July for Families during the Belgrade Community Market at Lewis & Clark Park
Stop by the library and sign up for the 2019 Summer Reading Program. You’ll get a packet full of fun activities to keep you busy all summer long! Packets will be available for pick up June - August.
• SRP: Jump to Jupiter – July 11 – Family Event – 4:00-6:00PM
Explore the vastness of space and jump across the solar system to see just how far the planets are from each other! Event will take place during the Belgrade Community Market at Lewis & Clark Park.
• SRP: Reach for the Stars Magic Show – July 18 – Family Event – 5PM & 6PM
Back by popular demand, magicians Mr. E and Kyle Groves will be presenting a show full of magic, music, and fun in a magical adventure to the stars! Shows will be at Lewis & Clark Park.
• SRP: Rocketfest – July 25 – Family Event – 4:00-6:00PM
Have you ever wondered what a rocket is or how it flies? Come to the Belgrade Community Market and learn all about rockets with the library.
• Teen Summer Reading Event: Movie Night! – July 31 at 6:00PM
Popcorn and the movie will be provided – you bring a drink, a comfy blanket, and your friends! Register online at www.belgradelibrary.org/kids/srp2019