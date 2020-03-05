Adult Events in March
Featured Artist February and March: Miles Glynn
Miles Glynn, local Belgrade artist, will have his works on display from his Wallflower Series. At the reception he’ll share part of the techniques he uses to make the mixed media original Wallflower pieces. Check out his work at www.milesglynn.com or his instagram @milesglynnart
• Free Tax Preparation | Mon & Wed at 1:30PM
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be at the library to assist people in preparing and filing their taxes. Registration is required, please call or text 406-451-8178 to sign up. Last session April 8. More info at belgradelibrary.org/tax-prep
• Winter Fitness Series: Low Impact Cardio | Mon & Wed at 6:00PM
Gale Bacon and Kathleen Godfrey will lead a low impact cardio class. Bring your water bottle and wear your sneakers! No registration required, but please check the library’s online calendar in case of cancellation due to bad weather. Last session March 25.
• Winter Fitness Series: Yoga | Tue at 10:10AM and Thu at 2:30PM
Terry Hawley of Tea Leaf Yoga will lead yoga at the library. No registration required - it’s free and open to all ages. The library will have some yoga mats and accessories for those that do not have their own. Last session March 26.
• Wonderlust Belgrade Event - Wildlife in a Fragmented World: Lessons in Connectivity Conservation from the Northern Rockies | Thu Mar 5 at 5:30PM
Wonderlust is back at the Belgrade Community Library with a talk from local spatial ecologist Tyler Creech. Tyler’s talk, titled “Wildlife in a Fragmented World: Lessons in Connectivity Conservation from the Northern Rockies,” will go over how wildlife relies on the ability to move freely through the landscape (referred to by scientists as “ecological connectivity”) to maintain healthy populations and adapt to a changing climate. Social time and refreshments from 5:30-6PM, event starts at 6PM. Limited seating, so arrive early. Sponsored by First Interstate Bank.
• Dementia Education Seminar: Effective Communication Strategies | Tues Mar 10 at 12:00PM
Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Refreshments provided, please bring your own lunch. Register by calling 1-800-272-3900.
• Look Who’s Talking @ Bar 3 BBQ in Belgrade | Wed Mar 11 at 7:00PM
Brought to you by the Belgrade Community Library Foundation. Look Who’s Talking is an evening of readings from Belgrade Community Library’s biography section, presented by local actors and emceed by Chrysti the Wordsmith. Hosted at Bar 3 Barbeque on Main Street in Belgrade, there is a $10/person suggestion donation. Proceeds go to the library foundation.
• Adult Crafternoon | Thu Mar 12 at 12:30PM or at 6:00PM
Join us for the monthly crafternoon to create a colorful bouquet of “flowers” out of cotton swabs and food coloring! Make a few for your sweetie, or keep them all for yourself! All supplies will be provided. Registration is required as space and supplies are limited: belgradelibrary.org/mar-crafternoon
• Mystery Book Club | Thu Mar 12 at 6:30PM
Join the monthly mystery book club at the library. This month’s pick: Mrs. Sherlock Holmes by Brad Ricca.
• Montana Association for the Blind Book Club | Mon Mar 16 at 4:15PM
Join the monthly book club for readers of all abilities: sighted, visually impaired, and blind readers welcome. This month’s pick: The Whistling Season by Ivan Doig.
• Wonderlust Belgrade Event - Public Land Business and Local Community: A National Wildlife Refuge Example | Thu Mar 19 at 5:30PM
Bill West, former Montana National Wildlife Refuge director, will lead a lecture outlining how conservation across land ownership lines is the goal of maintaining large landscapes and productive businesses. When partnerships pay attention to business models of the community and the model of the National Wildlife Refuge (public land), both can thrive. Social time and refreshments from 5:30-6PM, event starts at 6PM. Limited seating, so arrive early. Sponsored by First Interstate Bank.
• Library Board Meeting | Tue Mar 24 at 5:30PM
The library Board of Trustees will meet. Open to the public. Please call Gale Bacon at (406)388-4346 if you plan to attend.
• 4th Thursday Book Club | Thu Mar 26 at 6:30PM
Join the monthly book club for adults at the library. This month’s pick: The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton.
Youth Events in March
• Get Up & Move | Wednesdays at 11:15AM
Get Up & Move returns the second week in January. Preschool exercise time: come dance, do yoga, and learn fun Zumba Kids, Jr. Routines! For kids ages 2 to 6 years old, siblings are always welcome.
• Babies & Books | Thursdays at 11:15AM
Babies & Books returns the first week in January! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 0-3 years old, siblings are always welcome.
• Preschool Storytime | Fridays at 11:15AM
Preschool Storytime returns the first week in January! Read, talk, sing, play, and write together. Open to children ages 3-6 years old, siblings are always welcome.
• Early Release Days | Fridays at 2:30PM
A rotating series of activities featuring movies, legos, board games, crafts, and STEAM activities to help kids spend their afternoons on early release days. Open to children grades K-6. Movie titles available on the library’s website: belgradelibrary.org/early-release
• Building a Learner | Tue Mar 3 at 11:15AM
Caregiver and child story time held the first Tuesday of the month. Program is designed to combine traditional elements of story time such as songs, books, and games along with information, tips, and strategies for parents and caregivers to help support children in areas of early literacy, number sense, and school readiness. Open to children age 1
through preschool age and their caregivers.
• Family Movie Night | Tue Mar 3 at 5:30PM
Free family movie at the library! First Tuesday of every month. Titles announced on our website: www.belgradelibrary.org/family-movie-night/
• TAG Social Event | Tue Mar 10 at 5:30PM
Teen Advisory Group is hosting a pie tasting event featuring pies with unusual ingredients. Pie flavors and concepts were determined by teens during a TAG business meeting. No registration required - just show up!
• Multi-Generational Library Hour | Tue Mar 17 at 11:15AM
A new multi-generational library hour on the third Tuesday of the month. An hour of books, stories, activities, and conversations aimed at forging connections between people from different generations, especially children and seniors. Each month’s session will focus on a topic related to aging, local history, culture, or world history. Bring the whole family! Open to all ages 0-100+
• Family STEAM | Tue Mar 17 at 5:30PM
Family STEAM Night is designed to provide exposure to a variety of concepts related to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math in an engaging environment of learning and family bonding. Our main project is geared to be engaging for upper elementary and middle school students, but activities appropriate for all ages will be provided. This month we’ll be hosting Three River Nutrition for instruction on how to make butter at home. Register online two weeks before the event: belgradelibrary.org/family-steam
• TAG Meeting | Tue Mar 24 at 5:30PM
TAG (or Teen Advisory Group) members help guide the library’s service to teens including planning Teen events, selecting movies for Family Movie Nights, and assisting with other library projects.