The Library is still in Phase 2 of reopening. Hours and safety measures are:
10 people in the building at one time (plus staff and volunteers), 30 minute limit per patron, masks are required to be worn by patrons over the age of 12.
• Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Library open to the general public.
• Tuesday and Thursday 9-10 a.m.: VIP Hour! Vulnerable Immunocompromised Person Hour. If you’re part of this population, we welcome you to browse before the library opens to the general public.
• Curbside Pickup and Reference Hours: During the above hours and: Monday and Wednesday from 2–7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 2–6 p.m.
The book drop is open to accept materials from Monday at 8:30 a.m.–Friday at 5:30 p.m., it will be locked over the weekend.
Donations of materials (books, magazines, etc) are not being accepted right now. Thank you for your understanding.
Homebound patrons can still have up to 2 items/week mailed to their homes. Our board has approved a new permanent policy for homebound mailing service! If you’d still prefer to continue to receive your items through the mail that is an option, we just need a form filled out prior to the first mailing. Return postage is provided. Please call the library or visit our website with questions and eligibility information.
You can now borrow the internet from the library! Wi-fi Hotspots are available for check-out! The devices allow free internet connection on the go and anywhere T-Mobile service is available on your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or other mobile device. The purpose of the circulation of mobile hotspots is to lessen the gap of the digital divide by providing our patrons with greater access to the internet beyond the walls of the library. In addition to general internet usage, you can access our digital library, download eBooks, and so much more with free internet access where coverage is available through T-Mobile. Search for “mobile hotspot” in the library’s catalog to get started.
SUMMER READING GOING ON NOW
• Register online at www.belgradelibrary.org/summer-reading
• Open to ALL ages, including adults, for the first time!
• Teen page count challenge versus Bozeman teens happening now. Teens - get your pages counted so we keep the trophy here in Belgrade!
• Children and Teen Summer Reading sponsored by Yellowstone Club Community Foundation.
Summer Reading Schedule (Adult programs marked with **):
*if in person programming is not advised, alternate activities will be provided
• Aug. 6: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• Aug. 13: Activity at Belgrade Community Market*
• **Aug. 20: Stories Through Music - Live Music at Belgrade Community Market*
• Featured artist: Joe Sabel
Joseph M. Sabel’s artwork will be up at the Belgrade Community Library July – August 2020. The show is called Montana Scenes as it features different locations across the state. Come check it out during the library open hours, and follow him on Instagram @josephsabel25art
• Montana Conversations: MT Towns - Then, Now, and Always With Hal Stearns
Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6–7 p.m., Online program - register online at belgradelibrary.org/mt-convo-towns to get access to the program.
Montana is a state of extremes, from high mountains to great plains. Half the population lives in just five communities and another third of residents lives in just ten others. After the big ones, the remaining 134 incorporated towns are often unique, often overlooked, and all small, yet personify so much of the Big Sky. These small towns were built around gold, coal and oil, timber, cows and sheep, early trails, roads and rails. But time brings change. Why do some smaller towns hang in while others drift away? A few invent new roles and others reinvent themselves. Should we care? A discussion helps us understand the small places that are a big part of the Montana story.
• Weekly Storytime is BACK (with modifications):
Starting July 7, we will be running a family storytime (all ages welcome) every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 11:15 a.m on the library lawn. Each storytime will be limited to 5 families so make sure you sign up online at belgradelibrary.org/storytime (note: all three storytimes during a given week will be the same, so please only sign up for one per week). Friday of each week is reserved in case of rain during one of the week’s scheduled storytimes. Families will need to bring their own seating. Adults are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
• Outdoor Yoga - Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
We’re pleased to be able to bring back free in-person yoga on the lawn south of the library (between the library and the masonic building)! Terry Hawley, of Tea Leaf Yoga, will be teaching two classes per week for the month of August. Registration is required in order to limit class size and you’re welcome to sign up for multiple sessions and weeks in advance. However, we do ask that if you register and then are not able to attend that you call us to let us know. Register here: belgradelibrary.org/august-yoga
• KinderKamp
In conjunction with the Belgrade Early Childhood Community Coalition and the Belgrade School District and sponsored by the Belgrade Kiwanis, the Belgrade Community Library is offering a school preview experience for incoming kindergartners. Kindergarten teachers from multiple elementary schools will be present to lead children through a series of typical school activities including writing their name, simple math/counting activities, circle time, and lining up. Registration will open up at belgradelibrary.org/kinderkamp once session dates and times have been confirmed.
• Adult Crafternoon Take Home Kits
This month’s kit is a sprinkle cupcake candle! There will be a live walk-through of the project online Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. Registration is required to reserve your kit and so you can get the event link. Kits are available to pick up starting August 13. Sign up online to reserve your kit and your spot at the walk-through here: belgradelibrary.org/august-crafternoon
• BMAB Book Club
The Montana Association for the Blind (Bozeman Chapter) welcomes sighted, visually impaired, and blind adults to a monthly book club. This month’s session will feature Thunder Dog by Michael Hingson. It is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 4:15-5:15 p.m. will be held via teleconference. Email us at bcl@belgradelibrary.org for the phone number!
• 4th Thursday Book Club
August 27 from 6:30-7:45 on the library’s lawn. Discussing In the Heart of the Sea by Nathaniel Philbrick. Bring your own seating. Masks are encouraged. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.