The Belgrade Community Library is closed to the public until further notice. Staff are pleased to continue to serve you through electronic resources, mailing holds (3 per household per week), reference hours, virtual programming, and more.
The book drop has been locked; please keep all of your materials at home until the library reopens. All due dates have been extended!
Thank you for your patience during this difficult time. Wishing you good health. We hope to see you at the library as soon as it is safe for our community.
Belgrade Community Library’s Community Food Pantry
Local Eagle Scout Jackson Robino built and installed a Community Food Pantry in the entryway of the library in March. It will be stocked by The HRDC and a local church. Library patrons and community members are welcome to take what they need.
During the library’s closure the food pantry will be wheeled outside (if it is not raining or snowing) and be available from 9:00AM - 4:00PM Monday - Friday.
Thank you, Jackson, for thinking of the library and helping make the Belgrade community stronger!
E-Resources Available 24/7
The library may be closed but we still want to provide you with up-to-date, accurate, and fun information. The library’s e-resources page (www.belgradelibrary.org/resources) will take you to links with general (and fun!) resources including health, open education resources for people of all ages, books, history, legal, job and career readiness, and arts and entertainment. All of these are free to use and more will be added soon. If you have a suggestion of something to add to the resource page please reach out to us!
Reach Out To Us!
We’d like to stay in touch during the closure and help you find the information you need. Feel free to email us at bcl@belgradelibrary.org with your questions and staff will get back to you. You can also call the library and leave a voicemail, or call during the hours of 10am - 12pm and 2 - 4pm Monday through Friday. Library staff will be returning calls, answering the library phone, and responding to emails during that time.
Montana Library2Go
Montana Library2Go is always open! If you have access to a smartphone, tablet, e-reader, or computer, you can borrow books during the closure. Visit montana.overdrive.com to get started. If you need assistance figuring this out, staff will be able to walk you through the steps over the phone.
We’ll mail you 3 items per week!
Place three items per week per household/mailing address on hold and we’ll mail them to you! Please place only three items on hold at one time so we know which items you want. Holds will be mailed once per week. Call 406-388-4346 if you need assistance placing holds!
If you’d like to make a donation to offset the cost of shipping, please remember us when we reopen.
Tax Filing Deadline
has been extended
The Federal and Montana tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15, 2020. If you need assistance filing your taxes visit www.belgradelibrary.org/tax-resources for more information on free resources.
Along with the E-Resources above, we have virtual programming posted every week the library is closed. Get Up & Move Home Challenges will be posted every Monday. Virtual Storytimes will be posted on Thursdays. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Videos and Activities will be posted weekly. Follow us on Facebook to get immediate updates, or visit www.belgradelibrary.org for more information.
Fill out your Census!
April is here which means it’s definitely time to fill out your Census if you haven’t already!
Visit my2020census.gov to fill out the form, or go to https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html to find out what information you need prior to completing the Census. It should take you about 10 minutes. If you prefer to fill out the Census over the phone please call 1-844-330-2020.
• Responding to the Census is quick, easy, and safe.
• Counting everyone in Montana is critical because it determines the state’s share of federal funding over the next decade, shapes local voting districts, and determines whether Montana will get another representative in Congress.
• Missing just one person in the Census means Montana misses out on $20,000 over the next ten years.
• Responding to the Census once every decade matters today and for the future. Make it count, Montana!