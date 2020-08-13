The city of Belgrade and Gallatin County Commissioners have agreed upon the speed limits they favor for West Main Street from Jackrabbit Lane past 4 Dot Lane, but the final decision for speeds on the state highway will be made by the Montana Transportation Commission.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley recently suggested that the city and county present a joint recommendation for speed limits lower than those being proposed by the Montana Department of Transportation. He said lower speed limits are necessary because of the amount of current and future residential growth in northwest Belgrade, as well as the elementary school currently under construction on Bolinger Road.
“We have emphasized any number of time the amount of growth that’s going to affect traffic on that road,” Barkley told the city council at its Aug. 3 meeting.
Council members agreed with Barkley that a joint city-county recommendation might carry more weight than if each entity put forth its own ideas.
The Gallatin County Commission this week approved the joint speed limit recommendations of city and county engineers. They are:
• 35 mph from Jackrabbit to transportation station 34+00 (west of 13th Street)
• 45 mph from station 34 to station 52+50 (west of Bolinger Road)
• 55 mph from station 52+50 to station 195+00 (west of 4 Dot Lane)
• 65 mph extending west from 195+00
The recommendation to the state stresses that speed limits may need to be re-evaluated as controls change at the Bolinger Road intersection and progress continues on the new elementary school.
Levi Ewan, county road engineer, said the Transportation Commission will likely consider the speed limit recommendation this fall.
Work to improve the Bolinger Road/West Main intersection was scheduled to begin this week.