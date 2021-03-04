MANHATTAN — The owners of Manhattan Jackpot, LLC will open a liquor store and small bar at 110 S. Broadway after the town Board of Adjustment denied their application for a variance to open a restaurant, bar and casino there.
The board’s decision last week upheld a December Town Council decision to deny Jackpot a conditional use permit, which would have allowed it to operate gaming machines at 110 S. Broadway even though the property is located 230 feet from Railroad Park and 190 feet from a residential zone. Town Code 10-11-19 prohibits casinos within 250 feet of a residential area or a park.
Though the board voted 3-2 in favor of granting Jackpot’s request, the application failed because four votes were required to overturn the Town Council’s decision.
Jennifer Love, one of two board members who voted to deny the permit and a member of the town Planning Board, said she cast her vote in accordance with town procedures.
“We didn’t vote it down because it’s a casino,” she said. “The worksheet we filled out pretty much said we can’t grant the variance … we can’t grant variances just because we want to.”
Representatives of Jackpot told the Belgrade News this week they will open a small liquor store in the Broadway building to preserve their all-beverage liquor license, which needs to be activated by April 21 to remain in effect.
Because of the board’s action, there will be no gaming machines on the premises.
“We will have to put that license in place and operational or we lose it,” said Jackpot’s Kathy Bushnell. “We don’t really want to be a bar, but that particular license is restricted to a certain area. It’s not like you can take it to another town.”
Asked whether Jackpot will attempt to find another location where it can use the license for a Manhattan casino, both Bushnell and her partner Kasey Harte said they still need to regroup and evaluate their options.
Jackpot’s attempts to establish business in the town have been fraught with setbacks. In May 2017, it purchased property at 214 W. Main, next to Sir Scott’s Oasis, with the intention of establishing a restaurant, bar and casino there. It later abandoned the plan, citing high construction costs and the discovery of an old sewer line that runs across the property and needs to be relocated at considerable expense.
Even though the site next to the Oasis lies within 250 feet of a park and residential area, the Town Council unanimously approved Jackpot’s CUP application for a casino there, reasoning that the use was grandfathered because the former business on that site had gaming machines.
Jackpot’s Harte said he assumes the council would continue to honor that grandfather clause if Jackpot decided again to build on West Main, though he added, “I’m not sure they could guarantee it.”
Harte said the West Main property is currently listed for sale for $340,000.
Town officials acknowledge it may be worth revisiting the town code that prevents casinos from doing business in most areas of town. Mayor Glen Clements, who testified last week in favor of granting the CUP, said there has been some talk about revising the code since the casino issue arose.
Several citizens testified in person and writing against locating a casino in the downtown core. But Dave Rowell, the town’s building official and a member of the Board of Adjustment who voted in favor of granting the CUP, said he believes their concerns were overblown.
“Manhattan needs business growth and it would seem like the opposition to (Jackpot) was not proportional,” he said. “The opposition made it sound like you’d be going to Vegas or somewhere else, but they were only asking for 8 to 12 machines. That’s what the bar down the street has.”
“I’ve got a feeling it’s not over with yet,” he said.