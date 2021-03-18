After lengthy discussion, a public hearing, and professional scientific presentations drawing divergent conclusions, the Manhattan Town Council last week approved a 20-year contract with T-Mobile, allowing the cellular provider to lease space for an antenna on the municipal water tower.
In their opening remarks to the council at the March 11 meeting, T-Mobile representatives lauded the contract as a win-win for the company and the town.
“It’s possible other (locations) could be conceivable, but this is by far the best spot,” for a cellular antenna, said T-Mobile’s Ben Marcus. “It’s a great win-win- situation for both parties. The city gets added revenue and electrical service to the top of the tank.”
But Councilwoman Betsy Mancuso, who cited potential health consequences as a reason for her opposition to the $2,000/month lease, disagreed.
“Manhattan is an ideal place to raise a family,” she said. “As a councilwoman, I want to be sure it’s a safe environment for our residents.”
At Mancuso’s invitation, Theodora Scarato provided a detailed Zoom presentation about radiation emitted by cellular towers. She cited information compiled by the Environmental Health Trust, which is suing the Federal Communications Commission “for ignoring the science on cell phones and wireless and refusing to update their 24 year old guidelines,” according to the EHT website.
Scarato said radio frequency radiation has been determined by some scientists to be potentially carcinogenic.
“They (the FCC) say it’s not proven that there are health effects, but the FCC is not a health and science agency,” Scarato said. “What we showed in our brief is there has been no review of scientific literature by any government agency, not for decades, so how can you say it’s safe if you haven’t looked at all the science?”
Her presentation followed remarks by Bill Hammet, a professional engineer, who spoke on behalf of T-Mobile about the physics of the antenna on the tower.
“In this case, the levels are low in the neighborhood around the water tank and there are a couple of reason why that’s the case,” he said. “One is the narrow antenna patterns … given the height of this facility – 177 feet tall – the focus of energy is going out toward the horizon, not down toward the houses.
“Another factor is the inverse square law. With increasing distance, power density decreases exponentially,” Hammet said.
Both Hammet and Scarato talked about 5G technology, which will be added to the water tower, and once again their opinions differed. Hammet described the technology simply as a more efficient way of encoding data on radio waves. He stressed that 5G is not equivalent to implied millimeter waves but is instead used on existing cellular bands.
Scarato countered that “hundreds of scientists are looking to reduce people’s exposure to cell tower, cell phone and wireless radiation, especially 5G,” because of associated health risks.
Though most of the meeting’s discussion centered around the health questions, Hammet stated at the outset that they couldn’t have any bearing on the council’s decision. That’s because the 1996 Telecommunications Act prohibits local governments from regulating the “placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.”
Even so, a handful of people proceeded to testify during the public hearing against the proposal, mostly citing health concerns. The council also received 11 letters from constituents opposing the proposal and two letters in support of it.
During discussion, council President Callie Hamilton referred to the regulation preventing the council from refusing the lease for health reasons, but she also addressed the public’s concerns before she voted in favor of the lease.
“There are so many scientists and so many studies. We do not have the ability to pick apart every study and determine what are the strengths and weaknesses.”
She added, “If I thought for a second that there was credible evidence that this caused health risks to my own children who go to the school, I would not be in favor of it … it’s really important to listen to the overall body of evidence.”
The council voted 3-1 to approve the lease, with Mancuso casting the lone dissenting vote.
In other business, the council approved an amendment to the town Fireworks Ordinance, reducing the hours that they can be detonated to July 3 between 6 and 10 p.m.; July 4 between 6 p.m. and midnight; and Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.