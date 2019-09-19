Manhattan Elementary School will host a Child Find event on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. “On this day, we will be screening for early development, cognition, speech, and hearing,” officials said in a release. “Vision screening can also be arranged.” Call 284-3250 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
•••
The Manhattan Police Department would like to thank the Gallatin County DUI Task Force for their help in funding a new Preliminary Breath Test device. “The Task Force does a lot to prevent, reduce and educate on the dangers of DUI,” officials said in a release. “With this assistance the Manhattan Police Department will continue to do their part to reduce the incidence of people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”