The Manhattan Town Council will hold a special meeting this evening, Jan. 21, to discuss purchasing a lot next to for a community center, a move it has been considering for some time.
The 28,000-square foot lot is located directly adjacent to the Town Hall and borders Taylor Park.
“The city has had its eye on that property for a while because of its location between Town Hall and the city park,” said Mayor Glen Clements.
Clements said that in addition to possibly providing more parking space for the two city properties, the site could be used for a future community center.
“The general idea of establishing a community center for the town is an issue that’s been brought up in the previous growth policy,” he said.
The city recently sold two lots it wasn’t using, and Clements said the profits from those sales will go towards this purchase, if approved. The remainder of the money would need to be borrowed.
The property price will be discussed at tonight’s meeting, then the council will vote on whether to proceed.
“If the council decides to move forward, we would draft a resolution to purchase the property and then the council will vote on that at the next meeting,” Clements said.
Tonight’s meet will begin at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 207 S. 6th St. The public also may attend via a Zoom link, which can be found on the website under meeting agendas at http://www.townofmanhattan.com/agendas.