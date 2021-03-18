Ryan Engbretson is Manhattan’s newest Town Council member, appointed last week to fill the seat vacated by Greg Schack, who resigned in February.
Engbretson, Joshua Powell and Judah Town all applied to serve the remaining portion of Schack’s term, which expires at the end of the 2021. All attended last week’s council meeting and told of their appreciation for Manhattan’s small-town atmosphere and tight-knit community prior to the council’s unanimous decision to appoint Engbretson to the post.
When asked what he considers to be the single-most compelling issue facing Manhattan, Engbretson said he isn’t aware of all the issues but has heard complaints about the infrastructure.
“I have a really strong background in construction and infrastructure,” he said, citing a 28-year career in construction. “I feel that I could really help in that aspect.”
Engbretson has served on the Manhattan Park Board and currently coaches youth baseball. Prior to the vote, the council noted is had received eight or nine e-mails from members of the community endorsing Engbretson for the position.
He was sworn in at the start of the March 11 council meeting, and proceeded to vote later to approve the town’s contract with T-Mobile, to hire a new police officer, and to amend the fireworks ordinance (see related stories).
Schack, who served on the council since 2014, didn’t give a reason for his resignation when he announced it at the council’s Feb. 11 meeting. The Belgrade News was unable to reach him for comment before press time.
The seat will be up for election in November.