The last time floodwaters made their way into the city limits of Three Forks was in 1948, when an ice jam caused water to divert through a railroad viaduct that no longer exists on the west side of town.
Floodwaters approached the city twice in the 1970s, but didn’t make it past the golf course. Prior to then, dikes were constructed to help keep floodwaters out of town, and they are maintained today by a dike district formed in 1974.
Despite the dry conditions that have existed in the city limits for more than 70 years, a significant percentage of the property in the city located between the Madison and Jefferson rivers is officially designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to be in the 100-year floodplain. That means it has a 1 percent of chance of flooding in any given year.
The consequences of that designation, according to local officials and property owners in the city, are significant. They say it has raised the cost of living in town, due to the mandate requiring property owners to purchase costly flood insurance, as has significantly added to construction costs in the city. They also have made it impossible for some property owners to subdivide their land or annex into the city.
Three Forks Mayor Sean Gifford, who has been seeking relief from the state and federal agencies in charge of floodplain management, says onerous regulations have effectively thwarted economic development and contributed to a lack of affordable housing in the city.
“It’s chased business outside of town,” Gifford said. “We’ve met with the Small Business Association and the Chamber of Commerce. They say the No. 1 inhibitor to bringing new business (to Three Forks) is the floodplain.”
It’s not just business people who are hesitant to invest in the city. Manhattan residents Lath and Michele McLeod purchased a residential lot in an established Three Forks neighborhood four years ago with the intention of building a house to grow old in. They say their plans have stalled because complying with state regulations will add about $25,000 to their construction cost.
None of the people living near the McLeods’ lot – including Mayor Gifford – have ever seen floodwaters in the neighborhood. Nevertheless, the property falls within the 100-year floodplain on the current FEMA map, and the state of Montana mandates that habitable square footage must be built at least 24 inches above base flood elevation.
Though the McLeods and city officials don’t believe the property is in any danger of flooding, the FEMA map indicates that the lot’s elevation, on average, is about 18 inches below base flood elevation. The McLeods played with the site plan, attempting to come up with a design that would situate their home on the highest part of the property, but even then they were left with two undesirable options: placing the house on stilts, or bringing in dirt to raise the lot elevations.
The stilt option would be the least costly, but was undesirable to the couple for aesthetic reasons. And bringing in an adequate amount of fill to raise their foundation would cost at least $25,000, the McLeods say, effectively forcing them to eliminate square footage from their floor plan.
“It’s a question of choosing dirt or a dining room,” Michele McLeod said, adding that unlike additional square-footage, fill dirt won’t figure into the final appraised value of their home. “It’s hard to pull the trigger on dirt.”
Jared Brown of BBG Contractors in Three Forks said the McLeods’ situation isn’t unique.
“It’s a challenge when clients go to the bank and can’t get a loan because the project doesn’t appraise,” Brown said, adding that extra costs required to meet building regulations in the floodplain don’t add to appraised value. In some cases, those costs “can be $30,000 to $50,000 for a $250,000 house.”
The original Three Forks townsite was north of the present-day city, but the town moved in 1908 “because it didn’t flood over here,” Gifford said. It wasn’t until the 1980s that a floodplain map for the Three Forks area was adopted and development in the city became subject to regulations. That’s when FEMA began requiring people to purchase flood insurance if their properties were mortgaged, a rule that remains today.
Even after 1980, Three Forks was able to opt out of the state requirement that structures be built 2 feet above base flood elevation, said Kelly Smith, the city’s floodplain officer. However, when FEMA adopted new maps for the city in 2011, the city was forced to adhere to the rule. City officials say that has thwarted construction projects in town ever since.
The 2011 maps were based on hydrology studies done in the 1930s. A new hydrology study in the Jefferson and Madison river watersheds, including the city of Three Forks, was done last year, but Gifford said he has been told that new maps based on that study won’t be released for some time. FEMA and state officials did not respond to questions about a possible timeline before press time.
Gifford believes the money city residents are paying for flood insurance premiums could be put to better use, especially because there has never been a flood insurance claim in Three Forks. Up until a few years ago, when some private firms began offering flood insurance to Three Forks residents, property owners in the city were paying $400,000 annually for that coverage through FEMA, Smith said. Gifford believes that money could have been put to better use on flood mitigation measures to help satisfy FEMA concerns.
Smith said many people in town now buy flood insurance from private insurers, but FEMA still collects about $100,000 annually from the Three Forks property owners.
City officials are hopeful that whenever a new floodplain map is issued, it will reflect what they believe to be the non-existent risk of flooding in the city limits; however, they also worry that a new map might worsen the situation.
“It’s a gamble every time they update the maps … things could get worse for the city,” Gifford wrote in a recent e-mail to Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.
Others like the McLeods, who are considering projects in town, also worry about the unknown effects remapping may have. Should they bring in enough fill dirt to meet the 2-foot-above-BFE requirement now, the McLeods say, there’s no guarantee that they won’t be out of compliance if the base flood elevation level is adjusted higher on the new maps.
“Even though our heart is there, we question whether Three Forks is a good investment,” said Lath McLeod.
In Gifford’s opinion, the price of flood insurance has contributed to worsening housing affordability in the city.
“Our teachers can’t even afford to live in Three Forks,” he said. “Look at the second- and third-order effects this is having.”
One of those effects is on property owners who wish to renovate structures that were built before the 2-foot-above-BFE rule went into effect in Three Forks. Now, if the cost of a renovation exceeds 50 percent of the appraised value of the structure, the entire building must comply to the rule.
Brown said he has helped bring about 15 such structures up out of the floodplain, but he said other clients have been unable to secure loans for renovation projects because the costs associated with bringing a structure into
compliance exceeded the cost of the appraisal.
It’s not only private property owners who are affected by that law. The Three Forks School sits entirely in the floodplain according to FEMA’s map, so Superintendent Jeff Elliot said architects are having to incorporate that into designs for an updated and expanded building.
“If the floodplain isn’t adjusted, it’s definitely going to cost us more money for the bond,” Elliott said. The district plans to put a bond issue before voters for the project in the spring.
Traci Sears with the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said that though her department is well aware of the situation in Three Forks and committed to working with the community to find solutions, she couldn’t provide specific details about them by press time for this story.
In addition to the DNRC, Gifford has met with county and state officials, including Montana’s elected representatives, in hopes of calling attention to the issue before “the current economic boom passes the city by.”
“I want to keep our Main Street vital, but the only way to do that is to bring new business to town,” Gifford said. “This should be a No. 1 priority for all our representatives.”