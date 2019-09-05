Riding on the success of Saturday Night Live Belgrade and a lively Chamber of Commerce Corn Hole tournament, organizers of the events are looking to bring more outdoor community events to town.
Rhino Casino owner Andrew Cetraro and Belgrade Liquor CEO Christina Riffle approached the Belgrade City Council Tuesday to talk about their upcoming chili cook-off venture tentatively set for Sept. 29.
Rather than shut down Main Street for the event, Cetraro said he wants to use the city parking lot to create a more “controlled environment.”
The event would feature the cook-off challenge, music, vendors, kids activities and offer a roped-off area for alcohol consumption.
Overall, the council was agreeable to the idea, but stumbled a little bit on Cetaro and Riffle’s request to serve spirits at the event. No one on the council could remember when the city last allowed hard liquor at public events.
But with a events under their belt, Cetaro and Riffle said they could control the flow and keep on top of any potential problem.
The idea would be to put a limit as to how much liquor could be served much like breweries are required to do.
The council could get behind that idea.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Mayor Russ Nelson said. “I think it’s really good that people are doing things in Belgrade.”
The Tuesday night discussion was more of a question-and-answer between the council and organizers than an official request.
Organizers also want to repeat Saturday Night Live Belgrade several times next summer along with art walks and other family-centered events.