The Belgrade City Council spent much of its meeting Monday debating the future of community amenities, ultimately approving a site for a new library and community center and giving a nod to further consideration of an aquatic center to be built in the Youth Sports Complex at Menicucci Park.
The council approved siting a new library and community center where the old fire station stands at the southwest corner of Lewis & Clark Park. The council’s action, subject to approval of the city Park Board and city voters, was granted in response to a request from the Belgrade Community Library Foundation.
Councilwoman Kris Menicucci and City Manager Ted Barkley explained the Library Board has spent years evaluating numerous potential sites and options for a larger library. It has evaluated options ranging from expanding the library at its current site, renovating an existing building elsewhere in town, or building a new library at some other location. In an Aug. 12 letter, the Library Foundation explained the fire station site was determined to be best because of its “connectivity to the Park, its central location in downtown Belgrade, and its visibility to both visitors and residents.”
Barkley told the council that securing site approval was crucial to the Library Foundation’s fund-raising efforts. A number of private donors have expressed interested in contributing on the condition that a viable site is identified and selected.
“They need something more than a wing and a prayer,” Barkley said.
Menicucci, a former member of the Library Board, said trustees set “a very ambitious goal two years ago – we’re ready to roll.”
On Tuesday, Barkley said the council’s decision paves the way for preliminary architectural and engineering studies of the site, which are important for shaping a funding proposal to put before the voters.
It also represents the first step in the plan for a sequential series of moves of city departments over the next seven to eight years, Barkley said.
Because the city is growing so quickly, City Hall is running out of room. A few weeks ago, the Public Works Department moved into the old fire station, where it will stay for a couple of years until it can move into a yet-to-be-built city shop building near the airport.
Once Public Works moves out of the old
fire station, the building will be demolished to make way for the new library and community center. Then, after the library moves out of its current location on the City Hall campus, the Police Department would move from its current location in City Hall to the vacated library building, leaving the upper level of City Hall available for the Planning Department and city administrative staff.
“For me, it’s an exciting project. We can take advantage of existing building and space we have,” Barkley said.
Also on Monday, the council heard a presentation by Leslie Atkinson from the Belgrade Aquatic Center, a nonprofit organization putting together a plan to build a $12.5 million facility that would include a competitive cold water pool. Atkinson said acquiring land for the pool is the group’s “biggest hurdle,” which could be cleared if the city were to offer a long-term lease of a site at Menicucci Park. In turn, the aquatic center would provide services to the community, including learn-to-swim lessons, recreational opportunities for citizens of all ages, and partnerships with physical therapists who use warm water pools in their treatments.
Belgrade High School, currently the only AA school in Montana without a swim team, would be able to form a team and practice in the competitive pool. And other competitive club swimmers who currently must commute to Bozeman to practice would be able to swim closer to home.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation owns the land where the sports park is located. The city and school district each hold permanent easements to use the property for educational and recreational purposes, and the airport holds another easement because development within the park affects its airspace. An aquatic center plan would require approval by all four entities.
The proposal also would require amendment of the master plan, necessitating significant public notice and participation before anything was decided, Barkley said.
Mayor Russ Nelson and council members said they like the idea and believe the park is an appropriate location for an aquatic center. Though they took no official action, they supported further investigation.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Approved the 2020-21 municipal budget.
• Granted final plat approval for the Bridger Heights Subdivision, Phase 2A.
• Awarded the $32.9 million bid for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment facility to Strategic Construction Solutions of Mesa, Ariz., contingent upon securing project financing.
• Adopted the Bolinger 220 Plan, an amendment to the Belgrade Growth Policy that establishes R3 residential zoning on 220 acres north of the current city limits but within Belgrade’s planning area. The parcel lies within the interim zoning district that was adopted by the council in July, which includes an adjacent parcel where a gravel pit had been proposed. The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved the Bolinger 220 Plan at its meeting Tuesday.