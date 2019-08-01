Organizers estimate that 1,500 people turned out for last weekend’s Saturday Night Live Belgrade to socialize, enjoy music and food, and partake in family friendly-activities downtown.
Despite an ill-timed thunderstorm that complicated set-up and resulted in a somewhat delayed start, event organizer Andrew Cetraro said more people than anticipated showed up and everyone he talked to seemed to have a good time.
“We were super happy,” said Cetraro, who came up with the idea for an event that he hopes might develop into a regular happening to draw people downtown, similar to how Music on Main and the Artwalk function for downtown Bozeman.
Scheduled to run from 6:30- 9 p.m., the first Saturday Night Live ended up starting and ending a little late because of the weather. The logistical hassles didn’t dampen anyone’s enthusiasm, however.
“More than we anticipated showed up,” Cetraro said. “We had great food trucks, great food vendors, and kid-friendly activities. We definitely want to do it again.”
Cetraro owns the Rhino Casino, which is located in the Mercantile Building at the intersection of Main and Broadway where the event was centered. Main Street was closed between Broadway and Weaver during the event to accommodate a street fair atmosphere.
Cetraro said he plans to talk with event sponsors and city and police officials about what worked and didn’t work, tally all the receipts to determine what the event ended up costing, and solicit community feedback about whether to promote a second and/or recurring Saturday Night Live Belgrade event.