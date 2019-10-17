The City of Belgrade has chosen to make temporary use of the Main Street building recently vacated by the Central Valley Fire District, rather than lease the property to an outside entity.
“We’ve had a number of inquiries from people interested in leasing it, but departments of the city approached me and said they could use this right now,” said City Manager Ted Barkley.
The availability of the building temporarily solves the Public Works Department’s need for heated shop space, Barkley said. The old fire station is ideal for parking snow removal vehicles and a street sweeper in a venue that is not only close to town, but also protected from the elements.
The vacuum truck used for flushing out the sanitary and storm sewers also will be parked there, preventing the need to “de-winterize” it if it needed during the coldest months, Barkley said.
In addition, the Police Department has run out of room to store found property and lacks a secure, heated space to process impounded vehicles for evidence. A new structure for those purposes is scheduled for construction, but in the meantime the department will be able to use the former fire station until the new building is available.
“Until we move ahead with plans to raze the building, this will help our city operations considerably,” Barkley said.
The office space in the front part of the old fire station won’t sit empty either, he added. The city has invited the Chamber of Commerce to store things for the Fall Festival there, and additional space will be offered to nonprofits who need storage space for items used for community events.
While there is no question that the dilapidated former fire hall ultimately will be demolished, the longer-term future for the prime piece of real estate it sits upon has yet to be determined. The Belgrade Library has outgrown its space in the city municipal complex, so the site is being considered for a new library and community center, Barkley said.
“I think the (city) council will make a final decision about the library location this fall,” Barkely said, adding that the decision will be the “first slide of the tile puzzle” for solving infrastructure needs for the growing city.
Since Central Valley has moved out of the building, Barkley added, a number of people have assumed the building is vacant and that they don’t need to heed the “no parking” signs there.
“The building looks abandoned from the outside, but it is active garage space,” he said. “The ‘no parking’ signs need to be honored.”
•••
A simple and inexpensive fix soon will illuminate the dark stretch of Jackrabbit Lane between Belgrade Middle School and Saddle Peak Elementary.
Belgrade City Manager Ted Barkley said that Northwestern Energy recently approached the city with an idea to outfit at least six existing power poles with high-energy LED lights.
Because the poles already are in place, Barkley said the cost to the city will be “minimal.”
“It’s very dark there now,” he said. “When there are evening events at the schools in the winter time, it’s a safety concern. This is something we can do to solve it.”
Northwestern Energy is contacting homeowners on the west side of Jackrabbit to ensure that there are no concerns about how the new lights may affect them. Plans are in place to tilt the lights away from houses so that occupants aren’t bothered and so that the full width of the street and sidewalk on the other side will be fully lit, Barkley said.
The expense to operate the lights will be “minimal,” Barkley added, estimating that the energy usage will cost the city about $20 per month per fixture.