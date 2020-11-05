Belgrade boosters have planned a 2020 Festival of Lights 2020 that promises to beam holiday spirit throughout the community from Thanksgiving into the New Year.
The Belgrade Community Coalition has “reimagined” the 2020 festival to encompass a series of outdoor and virtual events to spread holiday cheer. Volunteers and sponsors are being sought to contribute to or assist with the following events, and may sign up by e-mailing belgreatmt@gmail.com for more information.
The following scheduled events have been planned with the pandemic in mind:
Memorial Lights, on sale now through Dec. 16 – Each year the Belgrade Community Coalition sells strings of lights to those who wish to honor the memories of their loved ones. The lights are used for the Festival of Lights Memorial Tunnel and downtown Memorial Light Trees, and the names of those memorialized are published on the Festival of Lights website, in a special section of the Belgrade News, and at the Memorial Light Tunnel if the lights are purchased before Dec. 7. Those interested in purchasing a sting of lights are asked to call (406) 624-3909 or e-mail belgreatmt@gmail.com.
Virtual One Stop Holiday Shop, Nov. 27-Dec. 18 — The festivities will kick off on Black Friday with a virtual showcase of holiday gifts and goodies to be displayed on the Coalition’s Facebook page “QVC style.” Those interested in participating as vendors may e-mail onestopholidayshopmt@gmail.com.
Holiday Light Park at the Senior Center, Dec. 1-Jan. 9 – The Coalition has planned to build an outdoor lighted winter wonderland along the Senior Center walking path featuring holiday inflatables, sparkling lights and the 2020 Memorial Lights Tunnel. Visitors are invited to meander through at their leisure on any evening between 5 and 11 p.m.
Jingle Jog 5K, Dec. 5-12 –Though runners won’t assemble simultaneously for a traditional race, they are invited to run a 5K route of their choice between Dec. 5 and 12 to earn a fun participation gift. Registration information will be available at belgreatmt.com or on the Belgrade Community Coalition Facebook page.
Christmas Convoy, Dec. 12 – For those who prefer to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their own homes or cars, the Festival of Lights is coming to them! Dump trucks, semi-trucks, pickups and more will be lit up and convoying through Belgrade neighborhoods on a parade route yet to be announced. Designated areas will be set up for people to park and watch the convoy “social distance style” in their