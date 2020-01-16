An RV parked behind a house in Manhattan burned Wednesday, and officials are releasing little information about the incident.
Manhattan Fire Chief Mike Ulmen said the fire department got a call about the incident on Wooden Shoe Lane around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ulmen said he couldn’t comment further because the fire was still under investigation.
It’s unclear whether anyone was injured. By 1:30 p.m., responding firefighters from Manhattan and Amsterdam were inspecting the fire-damaged camper and hosing off a nearby charred tree. Firefighters worked around two propane tanks sitting outside and were breaking siding off the RV as they continued their investigation. No other structures appeared to be damaged.